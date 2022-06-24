Skip to main content

How to Watch PFL 5: Featherweights & Heavyweights (Main Card): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Professional Fighters League hosts its fifth event with featherweights and heavyweights on the card today.

From the Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, the Professional Fighters League brings an 11-match card with some explosive matchups today. This card features the featherweight and heavyweight fighters as they step onto the mat to see who the best fighter is between them. This is the second to last event ahead of the playoffs in August, putting pressure on every fighter to make an impression and improve their record today.

How to Watch PFL 5: Featherweights & Heavyweights (Main Card) today:

Game Date: June 24, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Watch PFL 5: Featherweights & Heavyweights (Main Card) online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

Last week the fourth event for the PFL took place with great action, championship fights and more:

The main card features four fights, two for the featherweights and two for the heavyweights.

In the main event, Bruno Cappelozza (1-0-0 this season) takes on Matheus Scheffel in a heavyweight bout where Cappelozza has the weight and reach (arm and leg) advantages on his opponent.

Cappelozza (-610) is the favorite tonight with Scheffel (+460) as the underdog.

The other heavyweight bout on the main card is between Renan Ferreira (1-0-0) and Klidson Abreu (1-0-0) with Ferreria coming in as the significant physical favorite and the betting favorite at -540 to Abreu’s +420.

Over in lightweight, Anthony Pettis (1-0-0) is challenged by Stevie Ray (0-1-0) as the two experienced fighters come in with very similar physical builds, Pettis with an arm reach advantage and comes in as the favorite at -170 to Ray’s +145.

The final main card fight is between Chris Wade (1-0-0) and Kyle Bochniak (0-1-0) which has Wade coming in with a three-inch height advantage and the favorite at -540 to Bochniak’s +420 today.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
24
2022

PFL 5: Featherweights & Heavyweights (Main Card)

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 22, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) skates with the puck as Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel (38) chases in the first period in game four of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Colorado Avalanche vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Final Game 5

By What's On TV Staffjust now
Jun 20, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Colorado Avalanche in the second period in game three of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Final Game 5

By What's On TV Staffjust now
USATSI_11349353
Bellator MMA

How to Watch Bellator 282: Mousasi vs. Eblen

By Brandon Rushjust now
PFL CHALLENGER SERIES
Professional Fighters League

How to Watch PFL 5: Featherweights & Heavyweights (Main Card)

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
day-49th-nominations-image-nst-1024x751
entertainment

How to Watch The 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards

By Adam Childsjust now
blue bombers
CFL Football

How to Watch Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Winnipeg Blue Bombers

By Alex Barth30 minutes ago
USATSI_18579258
NHL

How to Watch Stanley Cup Finals Game Five: Lightning at Avalanche

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
USATSI_18582246
MLB

How to Watch Rockies at Twins

By Brandon Rush1 hour ago
USATSI_18582691
MLB

How to Watch Athletics at Royals

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy