The Professional Fighters League hosts its fifth event with featherweights and heavyweights on the card today.

From the Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, the Professional Fighters League brings an 11-match card with some explosive matchups today. This card features the featherweight and heavyweight fighters as they step onto the mat to see who the best fighter is between them. This is the second to last event ahead of the playoffs in August, putting pressure on every fighter to make an impression and improve their record today.

How to Watch PFL 5: Featherweights & Heavyweights (Main Card) today:

Game Date: June 24, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

The main card features four fights, two for the featherweights and two for the heavyweights.

In the main event, Bruno Cappelozza (1-0-0 this season) takes on Matheus Scheffel in a heavyweight bout where Cappelozza has the weight and reach (arm and leg) advantages on his opponent.

Cappelozza (-610) is the favorite tonight with Scheffel (+460) as the underdog.

The other heavyweight bout on the main card is between Renan Ferreira (1-0-0) and Klidson Abreu (1-0-0) with Ferreria coming in as the significant physical favorite and the betting favorite at -540 to Abreu’s +420.

Over in lightweight, Anthony Pettis (1-0-0) is challenged by Stevie Ray (0-1-0) as the two experienced fighters come in with very similar physical builds, Pettis with an arm reach advantage and comes in as the favorite at -170 to Ray’s +145.

The final main card fight is between Chris Wade (1-0-0) and Kyle Bochniak (0-1-0) which has Wade coming in with a three-inch height advantage and the favorite at -540 to Bochniak’s +420 today.

