The Professional Fighting League will kick off its 2022 regular season this Wednesday with PFL 1: Featherweights and Lightweights.

With 47 pro MMA bouts under his belt, Jeremy Stephens has proven himself one of the sport's most enduring veterans. The move to PFL represents a new chapter in the career of Lil' Heathen, who spent the bulk of his career in the UFC.

How to Watch: PFL 1: Featherweights and Lightweights today

Event Date: April 20, 2022

Event Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream PFL 1: Featherweights and Lightweights on fuboTV today: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Stephens retains the reputation he built for himself over the years, notching vicious knockout victories over the likes of and Josh Emmett, Dennis Bermudez, and Doo-ho Choi.

He will face Clay Collard on Wednesday, who has a background in boxing.

Don Madge will feature in the co-main event, and the South African remains one of the more interesting prospects in the lightweight division, having racked up all 10 of his career victories by KO/TKO or submission.

Though Madge's current seven-fight win streak dwarfs his opponent's, Raush Manfio has been the more active of the two, racking up four victories within the last year alone.

Delan Monte will also make his PFL debut against Antônio Carlos Júnior, in what is sure to be a grappling enthusiast's delight.

Regional restrictions may apply