Skip to main content

How to Watch PFL 1: Featherweights and Lightweights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Professional Fighting League will kick off its 2022 regular season this Wednesday with PFL 1: Featherweights and Lightweights.

With 47 pro MMA bouts under his belt, Jeremy Stephens has proven himself one of the sport's most enduring veterans. The move to PFL represents a new chapter in the career of Lil' Heathen, who spent the bulk of his career in the UFC.

How to Watch: PFL 1: Featherweights and Lightweights today

Event Date: April 20, 2022

Event Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream PFL 1: Featherweights and Lightweights on fuboTV today: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Stephens retains the reputation he built for himself over the years, notching vicious knockout victories over the likes of and Josh Emmett, Dennis Bermudez, and Doo-ho Choi. 

He will face Clay Collard on Wednesday, who has a background in boxing. 

Don Madge will feature in the co-main event, and the South African remains one of the more interesting prospects in the lightweight division, having racked up all 10 of his career victories by KO/TKO or submission. 

Though Madge's current seven-fight win streak dwarfs his opponent's, Raush Manfio has been the more active of the two, racking up four victories within the last year alone.

Delan Monte will also make his PFL debut against Antônio Carlos Júnior, in what is sure to be a grappling enthusiast's delight.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

April
20
2022

PFL 1: Featherweights and Lightweights

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 16, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) dribbles the ball around Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) during the second quarter of game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers: NBA Playoffs Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 18, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) reacts in front of Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) after a score during the third quarter in game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors: NBA Playoffs Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Soccer

Atletico San Luis vs. Pumas UNAM: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
USATSI_14296770
Professional Fighters League

How to Watch PFL 1: Featherweights and Lightweights

By Iolanda Neto1 minute ago
imago1008393445h (2)
Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer

How to Watch Barcelona vs. Gualaceo

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
USATSI_18112579
NHL

How to Watch Stars at Oilers

By Nick Crain31 minutes ago
ForTheLoveOfKitchens-S1-ShowArt-3840x2160-1200x675
entertainment

How to Watch For the Love of Kitchens Series Premiere

By Christine Brown32 minutes ago
imago1011360272h
Copa do Brazil Soccer

How to Watch Portuguesa vs. Corinthians

By Rafael Urbina41 minutes ago
imago1011275868h
Professional League Cup

How to Watch Boca Juniors vs. Godoy Cruz

By Rafael Urbina46 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy