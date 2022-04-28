Skip to main content

How to Watch PFL 2: Featherweights & Heavyweights, Part 2: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Professional Fighters League features their heavyweight and featherweight divisions here on Thursday night.

The Professional Fighters League comes hard and heavy tonight from the Esports Stadium in Arlington, TX. The league will feature its heavyweight and featherweight divisions as the regular season continues. There are four more events on the calendar after tonight for all the different divisions in the regular season, with every fighter trying to make an impact starting today.

How to Watch PFL 2: Featherweights & Heavyweights, Part 2 today:

Game Date: April 28, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The action in mixed martial arts can come fast and swift with some really strong knockouts from the Professional Fighters League:

In the featherweight division, this card features Lance Palmer (0-0-0) vs. Chris Wade (0-0-0), Brendan Loughnane (0-0-0) vs. Ryoji Kudo (0-0-0), Bubba Jenkins (0-0-0) vs. Kyle Bochniak (0-0-0), Sheymon Moraes (0-0-0) vs. Boston Salmon (0-0-0) and Alejandro Flores (0-0-0) vs. Saba Bolaghi (0-0-0).

On the heavyweight side, Bruno Cappelozza (0-0-0) vs. Stuart Austin (0-0-0), Renan Ferriera (0-0-0) vs. Jamelle Jones (0-0-0), Denis Goltsov (0-0-0) vs. Cody Goodale (0-0-0), Ante Delije (0-0-0) vs. Matheus Scheffel (0-0-0) and Klidson Abreu (0-0-0) vs. Adam Keresh (0-0-0).

This card features a lot of fighters getting their first match under their belt this season while bringing a lot of career experience to the ring.

The league has a handful of events left in the regular season of the PFL with the best fighters moving on to continue fighting and be crowned the champion. They have to make the most of their opportunities starting today.

