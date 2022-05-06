Skip to main content

How to Watch PFL 3: Welterweights & Women's Lightweights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Kayla Harrison highlights the women's lightweights and Roy Cooper III will do the same for the men's welterweights.

The Professional Fighter League is coming in full force tonight from the Esports Stadium Arlington in Texas. The third event for the PFL will be headlined by the Women's Lightweight division when Kayla Harrison takes on Marina Mokhnatkina. The 2021 champion Harrison returns to the league on a new contract. Harrison is 12-0 and Mokhnatkina is 6-2 while both made weight at the weigh-in yesterday. Harrison has won the lightweight title twice so she will be favored tonight until proven otherwise. 

How to Watch PFL 3: Welterweights & Women's Lightweights (Main Card) today:

Game Date: May 6, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Watch PFL 3: Welterweights & Women's Lightweights (Main Card) online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Harrison isn't the only returning champion to fight tonight. On the men's welterweight side, the 2021 champ Roy Cooper III has a record of (24-7-1). He faces off against Carlos Leal (16-3). There was some controversy at the weigh-in though as Cooper III came in heavy at 175. He will be deducted a point from the standings and can't earn any more regardless of if he beats Leal who did make weight. 

Below is the entire PFL 3 Main Fight Card on ESPN2:

  • Women’s Lightweight: Kayla Harrison (c) vs. Marina Mokhnatkina
  • Welterweight: Ray Cooper III (c) vs. Carlos Leal
  • Lightweight: Anthony Pettis vs. Myles Price
  • Welterweight: Rory MacDonald vs. Brett Cooper
  • Women’s Lightweight: Larissa Pacheco vs. Zamzagul Fayzallnova

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
6
2022

PFL 3: Welterweights & Women's Lightweights

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

PFL CHALLENGER SERIES
Professional Fighters League

How to Watch PFL 3: Welterweights & Women's Lightweights

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
SHERYL
entertainment

Sheryl Movie Premiere Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
imago1011686578h
College Lacrosse

How to Watch Brown vs. Penn in College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar31 minutes ago
Apr 27, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Oakland Athletics second baseman Tony Kemp (5) celebrates with third baseman Sheldon Neuse (26) after a play against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Athletics at Twins

By Adam Childs51 minutes ago
Apr 30, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez (44) celebrates after hitting a home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fourth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Tigers at Astros

By Evan Massey1 hour ago
imago0041703613h
WNBA

How to Watch Sparks at Sky

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
imago1002136336h
WWE

How to Watch Friday Night SmackDown!

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Oregon at Stanford in College Softball

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
UCLA Softball
College Softball

How to Watch UCLA at Arizona State in College Softball

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy