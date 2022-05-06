Kayla Harrison highlights the women's lightweights and Roy Cooper III will do the same for the men's welterweights.

The Professional Fighter League is coming in full force tonight from the Esports Stadium Arlington in Texas. The third event for the PFL will be headlined by the Women's Lightweight division when Kayla Harrison takes on Marina Mokhnatkina. The 2021 champion Harrison returns to the league on a new contract. Harrison is 12-0 and Mokhnatkina is 6-2 while both made weight at the weigh-in yesterday. Harrison has won the lightweight title twice so she will be favored tonight until proven otherwise.

How to Watch PFL 3: Welterweights & Women's Lightweights (Main Card) today:

Game Date: May 6, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Harrison isn't the only returning champion to fight tonight. On the men's welterweight side, the 2021 champ Roy Cooper III has a record of (24-7-1). He faces off against Carlos Leal (16-3). There was some controversy at the weigh-in though as Cooper III came in heavy at 175. He will be deducted a point from the standings and can't earn any more regardless of if he beats Leal who did make weight.

Below is the entire PFL 3 Main Fight Card on ESPN2:

Women’s Lightweight: Kayla Harrison (c) vs. Marina Mokhnatkina

Welterweight: Ray Cooper III (c) vs. Carlos Leal

Lightweight: Anthony Pettis vs. Myles Price

Welterweight: Rory MacDonald vs. Brett Cooper

Women’s Lightweight: Larissa Pacheco vs. Zamzagul Fayzallnova

