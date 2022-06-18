How to Watch PFL 4: Lightweights & Light Heavyweights (Main Card)

The Professional Fighters League has a 10-match card set with some of the best fighters in the world on Friday night featuring lightweights and light heavyweights.

Atlanta, Georgia, hosts the Professional Fighters League for PFL4 at the Overtime Elite Arena with 10 fights on deck and two championships on the line. The main event is not for gold but features two of the best fighters in the lightweight division as Clay Collard (21-9-0) will battle Alexander Martinez (9-2-0) as both fighters enter this fight having won their only bout this year.

Game Date: June 17, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

In the main event, Collard and Martinez are nearly identical from a physical standpoint at 6’0 tall and 155 pounds. Collard has a one-inch arm reach and two-inch leg reach advantage, as well as 19 more professional fights under his belt.

Collard (-180) is the favorite in the main event, with Martinez (+155) entering the bout as the underdog.

Over in the co-main event, Antonio Carlos Jr. (14-5-0) puts his light heavyweight world championship on the line against Bruce Souto (15-4-0) as the two Brazilian fighters battle for the gold.

The rest of the card showcases lightweight matches between Raush Manfio (16-3-0) vs. Olivier Aubin-Mercier (14-5-0), Jeremy Stephens (28-20-0) vs. Myles Price (11-8-0), Natan Schulte (21-5-1) vs. Marcin Held (27-8-0) and Jake Childers (9-2-0) vs. Nate Jennerman (15-5-0).

Also, light heavyweight matches in Omari Akhmedov (22-7-0) vs. Teodoras Aukštuolis (11-6-0), Emiliano Sordi (23-10-1) vs. Delan Monte (8-2-0), Robert Wilkinson (14-2-0) vs. Viktor Pesta (18-7-0) and Marthin Hamlet (9-3-0) vs. Josh Silveira (8-0-0).

