How to Watch Professional Fighters League Challenger Series, Week 7

We are nearing the end of the Professional Fighter's League's Challenger Series with just two weeks to go. There have been nearly two months of action-packed fights.

Match Date: April 1, 2022

Match Time: 9 p.m. ET

Daiqwon Buckley moved to 2-0 after his bout with Jon Cunningham. Cunningham was the favorite coming in, but Buckley was more efficient. Cunningham could land more leg strikes, but Buckley almost doubled the arm strikes.

Another intriguing bout featured Adam Keresh and Chad Johnson. Keresh came away with the victory, but he also won the PFL contract. This week, fans will see a new crop of fighters battle to earn it.

However, this week is a bit of a different story, as every fighter on tonight's card will participate in their first professional bout. Each fighter will want to start their career off on a high note, which will make for some competitive matchups.

Louis Brewington will be taking on Andrija Stankovic tonight. Brewington has a 7-5 amateur record but will look to start 1-0, as will Stankovic.

Full Card for PFL Challenger Series - April 1:

Andrija Stankovic vs. Louis Brewington

Christian Turner vs. Chayanne Serrano

Alexei Pergrande vs. Joe Hamm

Santino Zurita vs. Rakim Talley

Jaylon McDaniel vs. Daeri Alderman

Fans will get to see the in-studio panel of Randy Couture and Vitor Belfort. However, former NCAA wrestling champion Bo Nickal and former NFL All-Pro running back Todd Gurley are special guests on the virtual panel.

The Challenger Series will take place at Univeral Studios in Orlando, Florida.

