How to Watch Professional Fighters League Challenger Series: Live Stream, TV Channel Start Time

Mixed Martial Arts fighters from all over the world will fight each week to earn a contract in the Professional Fighters League and it can be streamed exclusively on fuboTV.

The first week of the Professional Fighters League will kick off its inaugural PFL Challenger Series this Friday night. These fights will be able to give the opportunity for fighters from around the world to earn a contract in the PFL.

How to Watch Professional Fighters League Challenger Series Today:

Match Date: Feb. 18, 2022

Match Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network

Live Stream Professional Fighters League Challenger Series on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Fans will be able to watch Friday night's matchup take place at Universal Studios in Orlando and will feature light heavyweight fighters going at it. 

Josh Silveira won two division championships in the Legacy Fighting Alliance and is a perfect 7-0-0 as a professional fighter. Silveira's father, Conan, is an early adopter of the sport. 

Silveira will be taking on Mohamed "King John" Juma. Juma is 8-2-0 as a professional fighter and has a 100 percent finishing rate coming into this bout. This will also be his North American debut.

Fans will also get to hear the voices of MMA world champion Tyron Woodley and NFL Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis, who will be a part of the in-studio panel.

One feature, unlike any other professional sports league, is the PFL will give fans the ability to vote on which fighter should receive a contract that week.

Full Card for PFL Challenger Series - Feb. 18:

Josh Silveira vs. Mohamed Juma

Alexander Poppeck vs. Taylor Johnson

Travis Davis vs. Bruce Souto

Miles Amos vs. Karl Williams

All of the action can be streamed exclusively at fubo Sports Network on fuboTV for the next eight weeks.

Regional restrictions may apply.

