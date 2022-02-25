Mixed Martial Artists from all over the world will fight each week to earn a contract in the Professional Fighters League and it can be streamed exclusively on fuboTV.

The second week of the PFL Challenger Series kicks off tonight as several new fighters will hope to earn a contract for the following week.

How to Watch Professional Fighters League Challenger Series, Week 2 Today:

Match Date: Feb. 25, 2022

Match Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network

Last week in PFL action, fans got to see Josh Silveira extend his undefeated streak to 8-0-0. Silveira beat Mohamed "King John" Juma in a dominating fashion.

Bruce Souto of the Light Heavyweight class was the winner of last week's PFL contract after beating Travis Davis.

This week is a whole new card with new opportunities for fighters to earn a contract. Universal Studios in Orlando, FL will be the setting for the fights.

Tonight's card features a lot of up-and-coming fighters. Chris Mixan is 2-0 and Nathan Pierce is 3-1. Both fighters will be looking to increase their wins and earn that contract to move forward in the series.

Michael Lilly from the United States has a 7-6 record. He will be taking on Jarrah "The Jordanian Lion" Al-Silawi, who hails from Jordan. Al-Silwali comes into tonight's bout with a 16-3 record and two of his three previous matches have come via TKO.

Full Card for PFL Challenger Series - Feb. 25:

Jarrah Al-Silwai vs Michael Lilly

Dilano Taylor vs Mark Martin

Carlos Leal vs Korey Kuppe

Chris Mixan vs Nathan Pierce

Once again this week, Tyron Woodley and Ray Lewis will serve as in-studio panelists. Actor and comedian Jeremy Piven will be on the virtual panel.

