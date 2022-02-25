Skip to main content

How to Watch Professional Fighters League Challenger Series, Week 2: Live Stream, TV Channel Start Time

Mixed Martial Artists from all over the world will fight each week to earn a contract in the Professional Fighters League and it can be streamed exclusively on fuboTV.

The second week of the PFL Challenger Series kicks off tonight as several new fighters will hope to earn a contract for the following week.

How to Watch Professional Fighters League Challenger Series, Week 2 Today:

Match Date: Feb. 25, 2022

Match Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network

Live Stream Professional Fighters League Challenger Series, Week 2 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Last week in PFL action, fans got to see Josh Silveira extend his undefeated streak to 8-0-0. Silveira beat Mohamed "King John" Juma in a dominating fashion.

Bruce Souto of the Light Heavyweight class was the winner of last week's PFL contract after beating Travis Davis. 

This week is a whole new card with new opportunities for fighters to earn a contract. Universal Studios in Orlando, FL will be the setting for the fights.

Tonight's card features a lot of up-and-coming fighters. Chris Mixan is 2-0 and Nathan Pierce is 3-1. Both fighters will be looking to increase their wins and earn that contract to move forward in the series.

Michael Lilly from the United States has a 7-6 record. He will be taking on Jarrah "The Jordanian Lion" Al-Silawi, who hails from Jordan. Al-Silwali comes into tonight's bout with a 16-3 record and two of his three previous matches have come via TKO.

Full Card for PFL Challenger Series - Feb. 25:

Jarrah Al-Silwai vs Michael Lilly

Dilano Taylor vs Mark Martin

Carlos Leal vs Korey Kuppe

Chris Mixan vs Nathan Pierce

Once again this week, Tyron Woodley and Ray Lewis will serve as in-studio panelists. Actor and comedian Jeremy Piven will be on the virtual panel. 

All of the action can be streamed exclusively at fubo Sports Network on fuboTV for the next seven weeks.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
25
2022

Professional Fighters League Challenger Series, Week 2

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Professional Fighters League

How to Watch Professional Fighters League Challenger Series, Week 2

By Steve Benko
1 minute ago
RUGBY copy
Rugby

How to Watch NRL Rugby: Tigers vs. Roosters

By Quinn Roberts
5 hours ago
RUGBY
Rugby

How to Watch NRL Rugby: Raiders vs. Sea Eagles

By Quinn Roberts
7 hours ago
USATSI_17733464
College Basketball

How to Watch USC at Oregon State

By Kristofer Habbas
10 hours ago
USATSI_14043590
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Washington State at Stanford in Women’s College Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas
10 hours ago
USATSI_17728253
College Basketball

How to Watch Arizona at Utah in Men's College Basketball

By Evan Massey
10 hours ago
Feb 19, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Bennedict Mathurin (0) reacts after hitting a three point basket against the Oregon Ducks during the first half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Coduto-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Utah vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
10 hours ago
Feb 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) shoots the ball against Washington Huskies guard Terrell Brown Jr. (23) in the second half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Oregon State vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
10 hours ago
Feb 19, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Bennedict Mathurin (0) reacts after hitting a three point basket against the Oregon Ducks during the first half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Coduto-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Arizona vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
10 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy