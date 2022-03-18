Skip to main content

How to Watch Professional Fighters League Challenger Series, Week 5: Live Stream, TV Channel Start Time

Mixed Martial Artists from all over the world will fight each week to earn a contract in the Professional Fighters League and it can be streamed exclusively on fuboTV.

Already five weeks into the Professional Fighters League's Challenger Series and it's been quite a month as multiple fighters have already earned contracts.

How to Watch Professional Fighters League Challenger Series, Week 5 Today:

Match Date: March 18, 2022

Match Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network

Live Stream Professional Fighters League Challenger Series, Week 5 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Boston Salmon was last week's winner of the PFL contract and he moved to 8-3-0 on his career. His victory came over Do Gyeom Lee after a stoppage in round No. 2.

Tonight's card will feature Bruno "Robusto" Miranda battling Carson Frei. Frei is the No. 1 ranked fighter in the Pacific Northwest and going against Miranda who has four consecutive wins and a record of 13-3.

Fans will also get to see a bout between Michael Dufort and Arut Pogosjan. Dufort comes into this matchup with an 8-4 record but lost in his last bout. Pogosjan won his last bout against Kenneth Glenn which brought him to three straight wins and a 9-3 record.

Full Card for PFL Challenger Series - March 18:

Bruno Miranda vs. Carson Frei

Damir Ferhatbegovic vs. B.J. Bland

Michael Dufort vs. Arut Pogosjan

Yanal Ashmoz vs. Dennis Hughes

Fans will definitely recognize a few names calling it this week. Hall of fame MMA fighter Randy Couture, MMA champion Vitor Belfort, and well-known Olympian Lolo Jones will all be in-studio panelists for the card.

All of the action can be streamed exclusively at fubo Sports Network on fuboTV for the next five weeks.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
18
2022

Professional Fighters League Challenger Series, Week 5

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

WEEK 4
Professional Fighters League

How to Watch Professional Fighters League Challenger Series, Week 5

By Steve Benko1 minute ago
USATSI_17011508
Formula 1

How to Watch Bahrain Grand Prix, Practice 1

By Quinn Roberts2 hours ago
USATSI_12222438
European PGA Tour

How to Watch Steyn City Championship, Second Round

By Kristofer Habbas3 hours ago
Track and Field
Track and Field

How to Watch 2022 IAAF World Indoor Track and Field Championships Day 1

By Quinn Roberts5 hours ago
Soccer Fans
Rugby

How to Watch NRL Rugby: Roosters vs. Sea Eagles

By Quinn Roberts6 hours ago
RUGBY
Rugby

How to Watch NRL Rugby: Dragons vs. Panthers

By Quinn Roberts8 hours ago
Feb 24, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) shoots over San Francisco Dons forward Yauhen Massalski (25) during the second half at War Memorial at the Sobrato Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Murray State vs. San Francisco: NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff11 hours ago
Feb 24, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) shoots over San Francisco Dons forward Yauhen Massalski (25) during the second half at War Memorial at the Sobrato Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

San Francisco vs. Murray State: NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff11 hours ago
USATSI_17904544
NHL

How to Watch Panthers at Golden Knights

By Evan Massey11 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy