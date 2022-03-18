Mixed Martial Artists from all over the world will fight each week to earn a contract in the Professional Fighters League and it can be streamed exclusively on fuboTV.

Already five weeks into the Professional Fighters League's Challenger Series and it's been quite a month as multiple fighters have already earned contracts.

How to Watch Professional Fighters League Challenger Series, Week 5 Today:

Match Date: March 18, 2022

Match Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network

Live Stream Professional Fighters League Challenger Series, Week 5

Boston Salmon was last week's winner of the PFL contract and he moved to 8-3-0 on his career. His victory came over Do Gyeom Lee after a stoppage in round No. 2.

Tonight's card will feature Bruno "Robusto" Miranda battling Carson Frei. Frei is the No. 1 ranked fighter in the Pacific Northwest and going against Miranda who has four consecutive wins and a record of 13-3.

Fans will also get to see a bout between Michael Dufort and Arut Pogosjan. Dufort comes into this matchup with an 8-4 record but lost in his last bout. Pogosjan won his last bout against Kenneth Glenn which brought him to three straight wins and a 9-3 record.

Full Card for PFL Challenger Series - March 18:

Bruno Miranda vs. Carson Frei

Damir Ferhatbegovic vs. B.J. Bland

Michael Dufort vs. Arut Pogosjan

Yanal Ashmoz vs. Dennis Hughes

Fans will definitely recognize a few names calling it this week. Hall of fame MMA fighter Randy Couture, MMA champion Vitor Belfort, and well-known Olympian Lolo Jones will all be in-studio panelists for the card.

All of the action can be streamed exclusively at fubo Sports Network for the next five weeks.

Regional restrictions may apply.