How to Watch Professional Fighters League Challenger Series, Week 5: Live Stream, TV Channel Start Time
Already five weeks into the Professional Fighters League's Challenger Series and it's been quite a month as multiple fighters have already earned contracts.
Match Date: March 18, 2022
Match Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
TV: fubo Sports Network
Live Stream Professional Fighters League Challenger Series, Week 5 on fuboTV:
Boston Salmon was last week's winner of the PFL contract and he moved to 8-3-0 on his career. His victory came over Do Gyeom Lee after a stoppage in round No. 2.
Tonight's card will feature Bruno "Robusto" Miranda battling Carson Frei. Frei is the No. 1 ranked fighter in the Pacific Northwest and going against Miranda who has four consecutive wins and a record of 13-3.
Fans will also get to see a bout between Michael Dufort and Arut Pogosjan. Dufort comes into this matchup with an 8-4 record but lost in his last bout. Pogosjan won his last bout against Kenneth Glenn which brought him to three straight wins and a 9-3 record.
Full Card for PFL Challenger Series - March 18:
Bruno Miranda vs. Carson Frei
Damir Ferhatbegovic vs. B.J. Bland
Michael Dufort vs. Arut Pogosjan
Yanal Ashmoz vs. Dennis Hughes
Fans will definitely recognize a few names calling it this week. Hall of fame MMA fighter Randy Couture, MMA champion Vitor Belfort, and well-known Olympian Lolo Jones will all be in-studio panelists for the card.
All of the action can be streamed exclusively at fubo Sports Network on fuboTV for the next five weeks.
