Mixed Martial Artists from all over the world will fight each week to earn a contract in the Professional Fighters League and it can be streamed exclusively on fuboTV.

The third week of the PFL Challenger Series kicks off tonight as several new fighters will hope to earn a contract.

How to Watch Professional Fighters League Challenger Series, Week 3 Today:

Match Date: March 4, 2022

Match Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network

Last week, fans saw Michael Lilly's record fall to 7-7, but Jarrah Al Silwali move to 17-3 after their bout. Dilano Taylor saw a victory over Mark Martin, as Taylor was able to improve his record to 8-1. Al Silwali earned a contract last week and Chris Mixan did as well.

There are a few storylines to follow tonight. MMA superstar and Olympic gold medalist Kayla Harrison will be in attendance tonight, but not as a fan. Harrison will be cornering Michelle Montague. Both Montague and Harrison were training partners leading up to the 2021 PFL World Championships.

Montague will be taking on Olivia Parker in her first professional match ever. Parker comes into this match with a 4-2 record.

Jackie Cataline is going to make her MMA debut tonight against Camee Adams. Cataline won U.S. Open Wrestling Championships twice and will be looking to earn a contract tonight.

The fans will be voting on which fighter, or fighters will move on in the series.

Full Card for PFL Challenger Series - March 4:

Michelle Montague vs Olivia Parker

Julia Dorny vs Jeslen Mishelle

Jackie Cataline vs Camee Adams

Martina Jindrova vs Jacqueline Cavalcanti

The in-studio panel for this week features MMA legends Tyron Woodley and Vitor Belfort. The guest on the virtual panel is Cleveland Browns receiver, Jarvis Landry.

All of the action can be streamed exclusively at fubo Sports Network on fuboTV for the next six weeks.

