Skip to main content

How to Watch Professional Fighters League Challenger Series, Week 3: Live Stream, TV Channel Start Time

Mixed Martial Artists from all over the world will fight each week to earn a contract in the Professional Fighters League and it can be streamed exclusively on fuboTV.

The third week of the PFL Challenger Series kicks off tonight as several new fighters will hope to earn a contract.

How to Watch Professional Fighters League Challenger Series, Week 3 Today:

Match Date: March 4, 2022

Match Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network

Live Stream Professional Fighters League Challenger Series, Week 3 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Last week, fans saw Michael Lilly's record fall to 7-7, but Jarrah Al Silwali move to 17-3 after their bout. Dilano Taylor saw a victory over Mark Martin, as Taylor was able to improve his record to 8-1. Al Silwali earned a contract last week and Chris Mixan did as well.

There are a few storylines to follow tonight. MMA superstar and Olympic gold medalist Kayla Harrison will be in attendance tonight, but not as a fan. Harrison will be cornering Michelle Montague. Both Montague and Harrison were training partners leading up to the 2021 PFL World Championships.

Montague will be taking on Olivia Parker in her first professional match ever. Parker comes into this match with a 4-2 record.

Jackie Cataline is going to make her MMA debut tonight against Camee Adams. Cataline won U.S. Open Wrestling Championships twice and will be looking to earn a contract tonight. 

The fans will be voting on which fighter, or fighters will move on in the series.

Full Card for PFL Challenger Series - March 4:

Michelle Montague vs Olivia Parker

Julia Dorny vs Jeslen Mishelle

Jackie Cataline vs Camee Adams

Martina Jindrova vs Jacqueline Cavalcanti

The in-studio panel for this week features MMA legends Tyron Woodley and Vitor Belfort. The guest on the virtual panel is Cleveland Browns receiver, Jarvis Landry.

All of the action can be streamed exclusively at fubo Sports Network on fuboTV for the next six weeks.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
4
2022

Professional Fighters League Challenger Series, Week 3

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

WEEK 2
Professional Fighters League

How to Watch Professional Fighters League Challenger Series, Week 3

By Steve Benko8 minutes ago
USATSI_17773398
PGA Tour

How to Watch Puerto Rico Open, Second Round

By Kristofer Habbas13 minutes ago
Mar 3, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives to the basket as Dallas Mavericks guard Josh Green (8) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff35 minutes ago
Mar 3, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots over Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the first half at AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Charlotte Hornets vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff36 minutes ago
Mar 3, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots over Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the first half at AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Dallas Mavericks vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff37 minutes ago
Feb 5, 2022; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; New Mexico Lobos guard Jaelen House (10) celebrates with assistant coach Andy Hill after the game against the Air Force Falcons at Clune Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

New Mexico vs. UNLV: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff37 minutes ago
Mar 1, 2022; Boise, Idaho, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack guard Grant Sherfield (25) drives past Boise State Broncos guard Max Rice (12) during the second half at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State defeats Nevada 73-67. Boise State Broncos win the Mountain West Regular Season Championship. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Nevada vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff38 minutes ago
Feb 15, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) passes the ball by LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Phoenix Suns vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff38 minutes ago
Feb 28, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; UCLA forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) dribbles the ball against Washington at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

UCLA vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff38 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy