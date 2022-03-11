Skip to main content

How to Watch Professional Fighters League Challenger Series, Week 4: Live Stream, TV Channel Start Time

Mixed Martial Artists from all over the world will fight each week to earn a contract in the Professional Fighters League and it can be streamed exclusively on fuboTV.

Week No. 4 of the PFL Challenger Series kicks off tonight as several new fighters will hope to earn a contract.

How to Watch Professional Fighters League Challenger Series, Week 4 Today:

Match Date: March 11, 2022

Match Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network

Live Stream Professional Fighters League Challenger Series, Week 4 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Last week, fans were able to see Michelle Montague win her first Challenger Series match, but also her first professional match ever. 

Tonight will feature a card with some very intriguing matchups. Brazil's Reinaldo "Guerreiro" Ekson will be facing off against "Iron" Mike Barnett. Ekson comes into tonight's bout with a 17-5 record compared to Barnett's 12-3 record.

Barnett's last match was a KO/TKO against Clarence Brown in June of 2021. The following bout was canceled, so Barnett has had a lot of time to prepare. Ekson's last bout was in December and he also came away with a victory.

Another intriguing matchup will be Boston "Boom Boom" Salmon vs Do Gyeom "Wilding" Lee. Lee is one of the top-ranked fighters in all of South Korea and taking on Salmon, whose last bout was nearly two years ago.

Fans will get to see former New York Jets center Nick Mangold as the celebrity guest.

Full Card for PFL Challenger Series - March 11:

Reinaldo Ekson vs Mike Barnett

Edwin Cooper Jr. vs Troy Lamson

Do Gyeom Lee vs Boston Salmon

Scottie Stockman vs Brahyan Zurcher

All of the action can be streamed exclusively at fubo Sports Network on fuboTV for the next five weeks.

Regional restrictions may apply.

