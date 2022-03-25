How to Watch Professional Fighters League Challenger Series, Week Six

Mixed Martial Artists worldwide will fight each week to earn a contract in the Professional Fighters League, and anyone can stream it exclusively on fuboTV.

We are six weeks into the Professional Fighters League's Challenger Series, and it's been quite a month and a half as multiple fighters have earned PFL contracts.

How to Watch Professional Fighters League Challenger Series, Week 6 Today:

Match Date: March 25, 2022

Match Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network

Live Stream Professional Fighters League Challenger Series, Week 6 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Last week in the lightweight card for the Challenger Series, fans were able to see Brazilian fighter Bruno Miranda defeat Carson Frei. Miranda moved to 15-3 on his career and earned the PFL contract.

This week, fans will be able to see a full card of heavyweight fighters. Daiqwon Buckley will be facing Jon Cunningham in a battle between two fighters in their second professional bout.

Buckley's first victory came in a unanimous decision against former NBA player Royce White.

Soddy Daisy, Tennessee native Billy "Big Sexy" Swanson will be taking on undefeated Giacomo Lemos of Brazil. Lemos is 7-0 to start his career and will be looking to keep his undefeated streak alive. Swanson is one of the top-ranked heavyweights in the state of Tennessee.

Full Card for PFL Challenger Series - March 25:

Bevon Lewis vs. Marcelo Nunes

Giacomo Lemos vs. Billy Swanson

Adam Keresh vs. Chad Johnson

Daiqwon Buckley vs. Jon Cunningham

The action can be streamed exclusively at fubo Sports Network on fuboTV for the next three weeks.

The Challenger Series will take place at Univeral Studios in Orlando, Florida.

Regional restrictions may apply.