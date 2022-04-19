Arsenal vs. Barracas Central Stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Arsenal vs. Barracas Central: Watch Champions League Online, TV Channel

Arsenal will try to overtake Barracas Central in the standings with a win today.

Barracas Central's last game was a 6-1 loss to Estudiantes. Estudiantes is currently No. 1 in the standings and started the match off, scoring in a hurry with four goals to start the first half.

How to Watch Arsenal vs. Barracas Central Today:

Match Date: April 19, 2022

Match Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: TyC Sports

Live Stream Arsenal vs. Barracas Central on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Arsenal Sarandi is not that far behind in the standings from Barracas Central as the club has 10 points, and Barracas has 12 points. Arsenal’s last five Argentine Primera División matches resulted in a draw. The club was also competing in Copa Argentina and was knocked out in the first round after the match ended in a draw and came down to a shootout where the team lost 5-4.

Arsenal Sarandi’s latest league match was a 3-3 draw against Central Córdoba de Santiago Del Estero where Cristian Colmán, Gonzalo Goñi, and Sebastián Lomonaco all scored in the match to earn the draw.

With these two teams being only two points away from each other in the standings, this should be a highly competitive matchup. Tune in to TyC Sports at 1 p.m. ET to catch all of the action.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Soccer

Soccer Ball
Professional League Cup

