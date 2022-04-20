Skip to main content

How to Watch Boca Juniors vs. Godoy Cruz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Godoy Cruz travels to La Bombonera to face Boca Juniors on Wednesday in Argentine first division action.

Boca Juniors will be looking to shake off the recent string of draws that has left the historic Argentine side in fourth place in Group B with 17 points in the Primera División standings. The club, led by head coach Sebastián Battaglia, hosts 10th-place Godoy Cruz, a club that is looking for its third win of the season after 10 matches.

How to Watch Boca Juniors vs. Godoy Cruz Today:

Match Date: April 20, 2022

Match Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TyC Sports

Live Stream Boca Juniors vs. Godoy Cruz on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Following its win in the Superclásico over eternal rivals River Plate, Boca has drawn in three straight matches in the Argentine first division tournament. The first was a 2-2 finish at home against Arsenal, where a goalkeeping blunder from Agustín Rossi led to the equalizer from Cristian Colmán.

Then, el Xeneize traveled to face Vélez Sársfield to the tune of a scoreless draw with plenty of controversy and penalty shouts from both clubs. Most recently, though, they hosted Lanús to a 1-1 draw where Sebastián Villa got the home team's only goal of the match. 

Boca will look to get back to winning ways when it hosts Godoy Cruz at the historic La Bombonera stadium on Wednesday on matchday 11 in the Argentine Primera División tournament.

