How to Watch CA Central Cordoba vs CA Huracan

In the Argentine Primera Division of the Professional League Cup, CA Central Cordoba (2-3-2) takes on CA Huracan (3-1-3). Entering today, these teams are separated by just one point in the standings and are two (and three) points away from qualifying for the next round in their division. There is a lot on the line as the season crossed over the halfway point and every game could be the difference in making the next round, starting today.

Huracan held on for the 1-1 tie in their last match with San Lorenzo getting back on track after a tough loss to Godoy Cruz (0-3) in their previous outing:

Despite winning three matches already this season, Huracan is only No. 6 in the standings, needing to jump at least two teams to make the next round. They are one point ahead of their opponent today and two points off the clubs they are chasing.

If they were able to be better than 0-1-1 in their last two matches with a 0-3 goal margin, then they might be in a position to hold onto a play-off slot, not chase one.

This season Huracan has scored as many goals as they have given up, eight for an even goal differential.

That is the same for their opponent, but a little less prolific with only six each and an even goal differential.

Cordoba is only three points off the next round, but with three clubs ahead of them that they have to jump. In their last five matches they have gone 0-3-2 with only two goals scored and five allowed, really pushing them off course to make the next round.

