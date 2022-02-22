How to Watch Central Córdoba (SE) vs. Colón

Defending Copa de la Liga Profesional champions Colon will take on Central Cordoba on Tuesday.

Both of these teams enter this match with identical stats through their first two matches. One win. One draw. Four goals for and two goals against.

For Central Cordoba, those numbers come from a 3-1 win over Barracas Central and a 1-1 draw against Tigre. For Colon, it's from a 1-1 draw with Boca Juniors, followed by a 3-1 win on Thursday against Godoy Cruz.

In last year's Copa de la Liga Profesional, Colon was the winner of Zone A, while Central Cordoba finished ninth, missing the playoff. Colon then beat Talleres, Independiente and Racing to win the title.

In the 2021 Argentine Primera Division, Colon finished seventh, while Central Cordoba was 22nd.

Colon was qualified for the group stage of the Copa Libertadores. It is the 64th-ranked team in the CONMEBOL club rankings.

The last meeting of these teams was in September, with Colon winning 1-0 off of a goal from Rodrigo Aliendro.

