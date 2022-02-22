Skip to main content

How to Watch Central Córdoba (SE) vs. Colón: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Colon takes on Central Cordoda in a Copa de la Liga Profesional match.

Defending Copa de la Liga Profesional champions Colon will take on Central Cordoba on Tuesday.

How to Watch Central Córdoba (SE) vs. Colón Today:

Match Date: Feb. 22, 2022

Match Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

TV: TyC Sports

Live Stream Central Córdoba (SE) vs. Colón on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Both of these teams enter this match with identical stats through their first two matches. One win. One draw. Four goals for and two goals against.

For Central Cordoba, those numbers come from a 3-1 win over Barracas Central and a 1-1 draw against Tigre. For Colon, it's from a 1-1 draw with Boca Juniors, followed by a 3-1 win on Thursday against Godoy Cruz.

In last year's Copa de la Liga Profesional, Colon was the winner of Zone A, while Central Cordoba finished ninth, missing the playoff. Colon then beat Talleres, Independiente and Racing to win the title.

In the 2021 Argentine Primera Division, Colon finished seventh, while Central Cordoba was 22nd.

Colon was qualified for the group stage of the Copa Libertadores. It is the 64th-ranked team in the CONMEBOL club rankings.

The last meeting of these teams was in September, with Colon winning 1-0 off of a goal from Rodrigo Aliendro.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
22
2022

Central Córdoba (SE) vs. Colón

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
7:15
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Central Cordoba River Plate
Professional League Cup

How to Watch Central Córdoba (SE) vs. Colón

By Justin Carter
51 seconds ago
Dec 29, 2021; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) and goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) celebrate after the Blues defeated the Edmonton Oilers at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch St. Louis Blues at Philadelphia Flyers

By Adam Childs
15 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Jaren Holmes (5) drives to the basket as Saint Louis Billikens guard Javonte Perkins (3) defends in the second half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Rhode Island at St. Bonaventure

By Adam Childs
15 minutes ago
QUINNIPIAC HOCKEY
College Hockey

How to Watch Yale vs. Quinnipiac in Men's College Hockey

By Alex Barth
15 minutes ago
Jan 8, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard TyTy Washington Jr. (3) drives to the basket against Georgia Bulldogs guard Aaron Cook (10) during the second half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Georgia Bulldogs at Texas A&M Aggies

By Matthew Beighle
15 minutes ago
george washington
College Basketball

How to Watch Richmond Spiders at George Washington Colonials

By Matthew Beighle
15 minutes ago
Feb 12, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Kennedy Chandler (1) and guard Josiah-Jordan James (30) react to a play against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Tennessee vs Mizzou

By Matthew Beighle
15 minutes ago
Everton Chile
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch Everton vs. Monagas

By Justin Carter
2 hours ago
Talleres
Professional League Cup

How to Watch Patronato vs. Talleres Córdoba

By Justin Carter
2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy