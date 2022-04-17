Skip to main content

How to Watch Defensa y Justicia vs CA Tucuman: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Defensa y Justicia takes on CA Tucuman on Sunday.

Argentina's domestic cup continues on Sunday as Defensa y Justicia faces CA Tucuman. Tucuman has struggled immensely in the early going, sitting last in the Zone A standings with just five points and a minus-11 goal differential so far this season. Defensa y Justicia is fourth in Zone A with 17 points, which puts the team in a tposition to qualify for the quarterfinals.

How to Watch Defensa y Justicia vs CA Tucuman Today:

Match Date: April 17, 2022

Match Time: 12:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TyC Sports

Live Stream Defensa y Justicia vs CA Tucuman on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Defensa y Justicia is coming off of a 1-0 loss to Atlético Goianiense in its most recent match, which was part of the Copa Sudamericana, but it dominated Talleres Córdoba in its last league match, winning 5-1 with goals from four different players, including a pair of goals from Hugo Francisco Fernández Martínez.

As for CA Tucuman, the team hasn't won a match since March 1, when the team took down Patronato by a 1-0 score. The team is coming off of a 2-1 loss to Gimnasia, with Marcelo Ortiz scoring the team's only goal. Ramiro Carrera will miss Sunday's game after being red-carded in the last game.

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
