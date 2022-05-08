How to Watch Defensa y Justicia vs. Patronato

Defensa y Justicia hosts Patronato on the 14th matchday of the Argentine first division tournament on Sunday.

Five teams battle it out for the final two spots in Group A of the Primera División tournament in Argentina on Sunday with Racing Club and River Plate already securing their places in the quarterfinals as the top two teams in the table. That leaves Newell's in third with 23 points and Defensa y Justicia in fourth with 22 in the final two positions that would head to the postseason. With one match left, though, Argentinos Juniors (fifth, 22 points), Gimnasia (sixth, 21) and Sarmiento (seventh, 21) all still have one last chance to advance to the final rounds.

Defensa y Justicia must win in order to have the best chance at advancing in the tournament, although they must win by enough goals and hope that Argentinos Juniors doesn't make up the two-goal-difference by the end of the round in order to maintain its top-four position.

Defensa is coming off of a 2-1 victory over Unión de Santa Fé last Monday in league action thanks to goals from Carlos Rotondi and Francisco Pizzini.

Defensa y Justicia faces Patronato at Norberto Tomaghello Stadium on Sunday where the club looks to secure its position in the top four and advance to the quarterfinals of the Argentine first division tournament.

