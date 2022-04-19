Skip to main content

How to Watch Estudiantes vs. Tigre: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Estudiantes and Tigre face off in a battle between the top two clubs in Group B on Tuesday.

Following 10 matches in the Primera División season, Estudiantes and Tigre each have suffered just one loss in their respective campaigns. The top two clubs in Group B now meet at Estudiantes de la Plata Stadium to decide which team will take sole possession of the top spot in the standings.

How to Watch Estudiantes (LP) vs. Tigre Today:

Match Date: April 19, 2022

Match Time: 5:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TyC Sports

Live Stream Estudiantes (LP) vs. Tigre on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Estudiantes has scored at least three goals in three of its last four matches in all competitions, with the club's most recent outing being the 6-1 thrashing of newly-promoted side Barracas Central. Gustavo Javier del Prete, Manuel Castro, Mauro Boselli, Leandro Díaz, and Brian Orosco got on the scoresheet to secure the group leader's sixth win in 10 matches in league action.

Tigre, meanwhile, is coming off of a four-match undefeated run in all competitions. The club will be without Ezequiel Fernández due to the midfielder receiving a red card in its most recent match, a 2-1 victory over Huracán thanks to goals from Pablo Magnín and Gonzalo Flores.

Tigre now visits Estudiantes on Tuesday, with both clubs looking to avoid suffering their second loss of the season in the Argentine first division regular season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
19
2022

Estudiantes (LP) vs. Tigre

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
5:45
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer Fans
Professional League Cup

Estudiantes vs. Tigre: Watch online, TV channel

By Rafael Urbina4 minutes ago
anthony-edwards
SI Guide

NBA Playoffs Continue With Three Game 2s

By Kevin Sweeney1 hour ago
Soccer Fans
Professional League Cup

Unión vs. San Lorenzo Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Rafael Urbina2 hours ago
Apr 17, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Pete Alonso (20) is greeted by shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) after hitting a two-run home run in the seventh inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 4/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Apr 17, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Pete Alonso (20) is greeted by shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) after hitting a two-run home run in the seventh inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 4/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Soccer

Liverpool FC vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Apr 11, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo (9) runs toward third base in the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Giants vs. Mets Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson2 hours ago
Matthias Schwab reacts after missing a putt during the Barracuda Championship PGA golf tournament at Tahoe Mt. Club's Old Greenwood golf course in Truckee, California on Sunday, August 2, 2020.
PGA

PGA Championship, Third Round Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas2 hours ago
NEVADA BASEBALL
College Baseball

Merrimack vs. Harvard Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Alex Barth2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy