Estudiantes vs. Tigre: Watch online, TV channel

Estudiantes and Tigre face off in a battle between the top two clubs in Group B on Tuesday.

Following 10 matches in the Primera División season, Estudiantes and Tigre each have suffered just one loss in their respective campaigns. The top two clubs in Group B now meet at Estudiantes de la Plata Stadium to decide which team will take sole possession of the top spot in the standings.

How to Watch Estudiantes (LP) vs. Tigre Today:

Match Date: April 19, 2022

Match Time: 5:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TyC Sports

Live Stream Estudiantes (LP) vs. Tigre on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Estudiantes has scored at least three goals in three of its last four matches in all competitions, with the club's most recent outing being the 6-1 thrashing of newly-promoted side Barracas Central. Gustavo Javier del Prete, Manuel Castro, Mauro Boselli, Leandro Díaz, and Brian Orosco got on the scoresheet to secure the group leader's sixth win in 10 matches in league action.

Tigre, meanwhile, is coming off of a four-match undefeated run in all competitions. The club will be without Ezequiel Fernández due to the midfielder receiving a red card in its most recent match, a 2-1 victory over Huracán thanks to goals from Pablo Magnín and Gonzalo Flores.

Tigre now visits Estudiantes on Tuesday, with both clubs looking to avoid suffering their second loss of the season in the Argentine first division regular season.

Regional restrictions may apply.