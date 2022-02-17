Skip to main content

How to Watch Gimnasia (LP) vs. San Lorenzo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

San Lorenzo takes on Gimnasia in this Argentina Primera Division matchup on Thursday afternoon.

On Thursday, Gimnasia will face San Lorenzo in this Professional League Cup matchup featuring two clubs from Argentina's Primera Division.

How to Watch Gimnasia (LP) vs. San Lorenzo Today:

Game Date: Feb. 17, 2022

Game Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: TyC Sports

Live stream the Gimnasia (LP) vs. San Lorenzo game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Both clubs started off their campaigns with draws, as San Lorenzo drew 0-0 with Banfield on Feb. 11 while Gimnasia drew 0-0 with Racing Club on Feb. 13.

It's still quite early on in the season, though San Lorenzo will hope this campaign goes better than the second phase of last year's season did, when the club finished 21st on the table with 27 points over 25 matches and a negative-10 goal differential.

Gimnasia fared much better last season, finishing the second phase with 36 points in 25 matches and the No. 11 spot on the table.

Soccer is by far the biggest sport in Argentina and a lot of money is invested in the league, making matchups out of the South American country — full of rich soccer history — underrated viewing among soccer fans.

For those who want to get a taste of what La Primera is like, tune to TyC Sports at 2:45 p.m. ET to catch San Lorenzo vs. Gimnasia.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
17
2022

Gimnasia (LP) vs. San Lorenzo

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
2:45
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

