How to Watch Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata vs CA Talleres de Cordoba: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Professional League Cup presents Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata and CA Talleres de Cordoba on Friday.

The Professional League Cup is just past the halfway point in the season with two clubs looking to avoid falling to the bottom of the standings with a loss today. Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata (1-3-3) and CA Talleres de Córdoba (1-2-4) are closer to the bottom than the middle and need to get on track with some wins, starting today if they have any chance to make it to the next round.

How to Watch Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata vs. CA Talleres de Cordoba today:

Game Date: April 1, 2022

Game Time: 3:15 p.m. ET

TV: TyC Sports

Watch Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata vs. CA Talleres de Cordoba online with fuboTV:

Gimansia battled it out to a 1-1 tie with Estudiantes in their last match avoiding another loss and keeping their hope still alive:

In their last five matches, Gimnasia is 0-2-3, which is part of the reason they are in this position. During this stretch, they have scored five total goals while giving up an astounding 14 goals to their opponents for a minus-nine goal differential.

They have been shut out 0-4 in two matches as well, really showing their overall struggles as a club this year.

Overall for the season, they have a minus-eight goal differential with six goals scored and 14 allowed. They started the season with promise, going 1-1-0 with a plus-three goal differential, then it all fell apart over their last five matches.

For Talleres Córdoba, they have gone 2-0-3 in their last five matches, winning their last two and getting back on track. During this stretch, they have scored seven goals and given up only five for a plus-two goal differential.

If they can make this a third win in a row, Talleres Cordoba might be in a position to make a run before the end of the season from the bottom to the next round.

How To Watch

April
1
2022

Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata vs. CA Talleres de Cordoba

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
3:15
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Professional League Cup

How to Watch Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata vs. CA Talleres de Cordoba

