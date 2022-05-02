Skip to main content

How to Watch Godoy Cruz vs. Central Córdoba (SE): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Godoy Cruz and Central Córdoba will both be looking for three points on Monday to avoid moving down to the bottom spot.

No. 12 Godoy Cruz will play No. 11 Central Córdoba in the first phase of Argentine Primera División play on Monday. With only two games remaining, points will be crucial for both teams. While neither team is in a position to move into the next round, a loss for either team could find them at the very bottom of the standings.

How to Watch Godoy Cruz vs. Central Córdoba (SE) Today:

Game Date: May 2, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TyC Sports

Live Stream Godoy Cruz vs. Central Córdoba (SE) on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In its last five Primera División games, Godoy Cruz has picked up points, but certainly not as many as it had hoped with five straight draws. While the team has been able to produce offense and find the net, it has had a hard time not conceding goals. In its last outing, Godoy picked up a point in a 1-1 draw against Lanús.

Central Córdoba is only one point ahead of Godoy in the standings and will also be looking to pick up three points in today's game. In its last five Primera División games, Central Córdoba has one win, two losses and two draws. In its last outing, Central Córdoba dropped a 2-1 game to Boca Juniors. 

With a last place finish on the line, both teams will want those three points to stay where they are or move up in standings.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

How to Watch Godoy Cruz vs. Central Córdoba (SE)

