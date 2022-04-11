How to Watch Huracán vs. Barracas Central

Huracán hosts Barracas Central on Matchday 9 of the Argentine Primera División tournament on Monday.

Barracas Central made it to the Argentine first division after winning a round of penalty kicks at the end of last year's Primera B Nacional tournament, but have struggled to turn the motivation from that dramatic qualification into results at the highest level in the Argentine football pyramid.

The newly-promoted side visits an Huracán side that is coming off of back-to-back draws in league action.

Barracas Central and emblematic head coach Rodolfo de Paoli parted ways after starting the season with three straight losses and since then, the club has won three times and drawn twice.

The 1-0 loss at home to Independiente on Matchday 8 snapped a three-match winning streak for Barracas Central that saw the club defeat Aldosivi, Rosario Central and Sarmiento in successive fashion.

Huracán, meanwhile, is coming off of back-to-back draws in Primera División action with the team's most recent outing being a 2-2 finish against Central Córdoba. The team got goals from Matías Coccaro and Franco Cirstaldo, securing the away point for el Globo.

