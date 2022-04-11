Skip to main content

How to Watch Huracán vs. Barracas Central: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Huracán hosts Barracas Central on Matchday 9 of the Argentine Primera División tournament on Monday.

Barracas Central made it to the Argentine first division after winning a round of penalty kicks at the end of last year's Primera B Nacional tournament, but have struggled to turn the motivation from that dramatic qualification into results at the highest level in the Argentine football pyramid. 

The newly-promoted side visits an Huracán side that is coming off of back-to-back draws in league action.

How to Watch Huracán vs. Barracas Central Today:

Match Date: April 11, 2022

Match Time: 5:50 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TyC Sports

Live Stream Huracán vs. Barracas Central on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Barracas Central and emblematic head coach Rodolfo de Paoli parted ways after starting the season with three straight losses and since then, the club has won three times and drawn twice.

The 1-0 loss at home to Independiente on Matchday 8 snapped a three-match winning streak for Barracas Central that saw the club defeat Aldosivi, Rosario Central and Sarmiento in successive fashion. 

Huracán, meanwhile, is coming off of back-to-back draws in Primera División action with the team's most recent outing being a 2-2 finish against Central Córdoba. The team got goals from Matías Coccaro and Franco Cirstaldo, securing the away point for el Globo.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
11
2022

Huracán vs. Barracas Central

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
5:50
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
