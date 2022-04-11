Lanús and Aldosivi wrap up Matchday 9 action in the Argentine Primera División tournament on Monday.

After eight matches in the first division season in Argentina, Lanús is in last place in Group B with just one win, three draws and four losses to kick off the campaign. The club is visited by Aldosivi on Monday, a team that is in fourth place with 13 points, three points below the top three teams in the group.

How to Watch Lanús vs. Aldosivi Today:

Match Date: April 11, 2022

Match Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TyC Sports

Live Stream Lanús vs. Aldosivi on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Following a Matchday 2 victory over recently promoted Barracas Central, Lanús has gone on a six-match winless streak in league play with three draws and three losses. In that span it has left the team with six points so far on the season.

In el Granate's most recent action, the club visited Venezuelan side Metropolitanos on Matchday 1 of the 2022 Copa Sudamericana group stage. That match ended in a 0-0 draw in Caracas.

Aldosivi, meanwhile, is coming off of three straight wins in league play with a 1-0 finish over Tigre, a 3-1 win over Patronato and another 3-1 victory over Colón. Argentine attacker Martín Cauteruccio has scored three goals in that span, taking him to a team-leading six goals so far this season.

Regional restrictions may apply.