How to Watch Newell's vs. Banfield: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Matchday 11 in the Argentine first division continues on Wednesday when Newell's hosts Banfield at Marcelo Alberto Bielsa Stadium.

With just one loss in its last seven league matches, Newell's looks to continue the club's fine run of form when it hosts Banfield on Wednesday. The visitors are currently in eighth place in Group A with 14 points, five below the host who is in third with 19.

How to Watch Newell's vs. Banfield Today:

Match Date: April 20, 2022

Match Time: 12:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TyC Sports

Live Stream Newell's vs. Banfield on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Newell's is coming off of a slim 1-0 victory on matchday 10 against Patronato thanks to a 79th-minute strike from Ramiro Sordo. 

The win followed Newell's single defeat in its last seven matches and third in 10 matches this season, a 1-0 finish away at Unión de Santa Fe.

Banfield, meanwhile, is fresh off of a 2-1 loss to River Plate, who are second in the group standings with 22 points. Banfield got off to a 1-0 lead over the Argentine giants following an atypical error from goalkeeper Franco Armani which led to the finish from Amos Jeremías Perales.

Newell's and Banfield now meet in the city of Rosario on matchday 11 with the home side hoping to maintain its top-four standing and the visitors looking for a win that will leave them just one point outside of the Primera División playoff spots.

