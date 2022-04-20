Skip to main content

How to Watch Patronato vs. Racing: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Patronato hosts Group A leader Racing at Presbítero Bartolomé Grella Stadium on Wednesday in Argentine Primera División action.

Racing is the last undefeated team left among all 28 teams in the Argentine first division. The club, led by former Argentine national team and Real Madrid midfielder Fernando Gago, has seven wins, three draws and no losses in its first 10 matches of the season and will look to extend its run when it travels to Patronato on matchday 11 on Wednesday.

How to Watch Patronato vs. Racing Today:

Match Date: April 20, 2022

Match Time: 3:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TyC Sports

Live Stream Patronato vs. Racing on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Racing is coming off of nine wins in a row in all competitions, with La Academia's most recent outing being a 1-0 win over Unión de Santa Fe thanks to a first-half strike from Enzo Copetti.

Racing is also enjoying success in international action where Gago's men are in first place in Group B in the 2022 Copa Sudamericana thanks to two straight wins in group play.

Patronato, meanwhile, is in 12th place with just seven points in 10 matches in the Argentine first division. The club will look for its third win of the season when it hosts red-hot Racing on Wednesday at Presbítero Bartolomé Grella Stadium.

