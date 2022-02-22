How to Watch Patronato vs. Talleres Córdoba

Zone A play in Argentina's Copa de la Liga Profesional continues Tuesday as Talleres Córdoba (13th place, one point) takes on Patronato (14th place, zero points).

How to Watch Patronato vs. Talleres Cordoba Today:

Match Date: Feb. 22, 2022

Match Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: TyC Sports

Patronato is coming off a 4–1 loss to River Plate in its most recent match, with the club's only goal coming via an early own goal. The team was shut out by Argentinos Juniors in its first match of this cup.

Talleres has also failed to score a goal yet, losing 1–0 to Platense and then drawing with Union 0–0.

The last meeting between these teams saw more red cards than goals, as two Patronato players were sent off in a match that ended in a 0–0 draw.

In the 2021 Argentine Primera División season, Patronato struggled to a 23rd-place finish, while Talleres placed third overall. In last season's Copa de la Liga Profesional, both teams competed in Zone B, with Patronato finishing 10th. Talleres was fourth in the zone, qualifying it for the playoff, where it lost on penalty kicks in the first round to eventual champion Colón.

