Skip to main content

How to Watch Platense vs. Argentinos Juniors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

With only two games remaining in the season, Platense and Argentinos Juniors are in search of three points on Monday to move up in the standings.

No. 13 Platense and No. 4 Argentinos Juniors will meet in the first phase of Argentine Primera División play on Monday. It is the second-to-last game of the season for these two teams.

How to Watch Platense vs. Argentinos Juniors Today:

Game Date: May 2, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TyC Sports

Live Stream Platense vs. Argentinos Juniors on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Platense has not had much success recently, not picking up any wins in its last five Primera División games. Instead, the team has two draws and three losses. While Platense did walk away with two points, it certainly did not help the team move up in league standings. 

In its most recent match, Platense played to a 1-1 draw against Defensa y Justicia. Héctor Canteros scored first in the game for Platense in the 78th minute. Unfortunately, the team was not able to hold off Defensa y Justicia for the final 12 minutes and Miguel Merentiel was able to score in the 89th minute to tie the game before time expired. 

Argentinos Juniors has had more success as of late with three wins, one loss and one draw. Most recently, the team played to a 0-0 draw against Sarmiento, who is tied in points with Argentinos. 

With only two games left for these clubs, both will be looking for another three points to improve their positions before the season ends. 

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

May
3
2022

Platense vs. Argentinos Juniors

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
8:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

soccer fans
Professional League Cup

How to Watch Platense vs. Argentinos Juniors

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
Apr 30, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez (44) celebrates after hitting a home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fourth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Mariners at Astros

By Evan Massey21 minutes ago
Unknown-1
entertainment

How to Watch Elizabeth Series Premiere

By Adam Childs31 minutes ago
Das-Boat-Hero
entertainment

How to Watch Das Boat Season Premiere

By Adam Childs31 minutes ago
Soccer Fans
Fútbol Mexicano Femenino Primera División

How to Watch Santos Laguna vs. Mazatlán FC

By Christine Brown31 minutes ago
Apr 29, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) and center Roope Hintz (24) and left wing Jason Robertson (21) and defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) skate off the ice after Robertson scores the game winning goal against the Anaheim Ducks during the third period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Calgary Flames vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1

By What's On TV Staff45 minutes ago
Apr 18, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) controls the puck as Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) and right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) defend in the third period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
Apr 26, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) leaves the ice as the Boston Bruins celebrate after their win at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Florida Panthers vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
Apr 26, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Martin Necas (88) skates with the puck past New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy