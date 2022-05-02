With only two games remaining in the season, Platense and Argentinos Juniors are in search of three points on Monday to move up in the standings.

No. 13 Platense and No. 4 Argentinos Juniors will meet in the first phase of Argentine Primera División play on Monday. It is the second-to-last game of the season for these two teams.

How to Watch Platense vs. Argentinos Juniors Today:

Game Date: May 2, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TyC Sports

Platense has not had much success recently, not picking up any wins in its last five Primera División games. Instead, the team has two draws and three losses. While Platense did walk away with two points, it certainly did not help the team move up in league standings.

In its most recent match, Platense played to a 1-1 draw against Defensa y Justicia. Héctor Canteros scored first in the game for Platense in the 78th minute. Unfortunately, the team was not able to hold off Defensa y Justicia for the final 12 minutes and Miguel Merentiel was able to score in the 89th minute to tie the game before time expired.

Argentinos Juniors has had more success as of late with three wins, one loss and one draw. Most recently, the team played to a 0-0 draw against Sarmiento, who is tied in points with Argentinos.

With only two games left for these clubs, both will be looking for another three points to improve their positions before the season ends.

