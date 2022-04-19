Gimnasia (LP) visits Platense on Matchday 11 of the Argentine first division tournament on Tuesday.

With just a few games left in the Primera División regular season in Argentina, Platense and Gimnasia (LP) both find themselves on the outside looking in of the postseason picture.

Just four teams from each group advance to the second phase of the tournament with Gimnasia currently in ninth place with 12 points and the hosts below them in 11th place with eight points. Anything but a win for Platense on Tuesday would virtually leave the club with no mathematical chance of qualifying.

How to Watch Platense vs. Gimnasia (LP) Today:

Match Date: April 19, 2022

Match Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TyC Sports

Gimnasia is coming off of a 3-1 loss at home to seventh-place Sarmiento. The defeat snapped a three match unbeaten run for the team in league action, which saw El Lobo draw 1-1 against Group B leader Estudiantes, defeat Talleres de Córdoba 2-1 and win 2-1 again away at Atlético Tucumán. Argentine forward Cristian Tarragona scored three goals in that span to take his tally up to five finishes on the season.

Platense, meanwhile, will host Gimnasia on Tuesday at Estadio Ciudad de Vicente López looking to avoid mathematical elimination by nabbing just its third win of the Primera División season.

