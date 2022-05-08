Skip to main content

How to Watch River Plate vs. CA Platense: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

River Plate hosts CA Platense on the final matchday of the Argentine Primera División tournament on Sunday.

With just one match left to play in the Argentine regular season, River Plate has already secured its spot in the second round of the tournament. Los Millonarios are currently sitting in second place with 26 points and a single point in the match against Platense is all the club needs in order to maintain its second place standing. Platense is in 12th place and has already been eliminated from advancing to the second round.

How to Watch River Plate vs. CA Platense Today:

Game Date: May 8, 2022

Game Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TyC Sports

Live Stream River Plate vs. CA Platense on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

River Plate has been able to come away with just one win in its last three first division outings, with its statement win coming in the club's most recent league matchup. The victory was a 7-0 away thrashing of playoff-hopeful Sarmiento thanks to goals from Tomás Pochettino, Julián Álvarez (3), Enzo Fernández, Ezequiel Barco and Santiago Simón.

River Plate will look to advance to the second phase of the tournament on the right foot with back-to-back wins if its able to come away with all three points at Monumental Stadium on Sunday against Platense.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
8
2022

River Plate vs. CA Platense

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
7:45
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
