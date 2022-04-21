Sarmiento vs. Defensa y Justicia Stream: Watch online, TV channel

The standings in the Argentine first division are heating up with just four matches left in the regular-season tournament. Three points separate No. 4 Defensa y Justicia from No. 8 Gimnasia, while Sarmiento is in No. 7 with 17 points. Only the top four teams advance to the next round of the campaign, meaning Sarmiento has a golden chance to put itself above its rival in the standings with a win on Thursday.

How to Watch Sarmiento vs. Defensa y Justicia Today:

Match Date: April 21, 2022

Match Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TyC Sports

Live Stream Sarmiento vs. Defensa y Justicia on fuboTV:

Defensa y Justicia is undefeated in its last two league outings with a win and a draw. The win was a 5-1 thrashing over Talleres de Córdoba thanks to goals from Carlos Rotondi, Hugo Fernández, Miguel Merentiel and Gabriel Alanís.

That dominant win was followed by a 1-1 draw at home against last-place Atlético Tucumán, where Merentiel got on the scoresheet again to secure the point for el Halcón.

Sarmiento will look to make it three in a row when the club hosts Defensa y Justicia at Eva Perón Stadium on Thursday in Argentine first division action.

