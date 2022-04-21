Sarmiento vs. Defensa y Justicia Stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Sarmiento vs. Defensa y Justicia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sarmiento hosts Defensa y Justicia in the Argentine Primera División tournament.

The standings in the Argentine first division are heating up with just four matches left in the regular-season tournament. Three points separate No. 4 Defensa y Justicia from No. 8 Gimnasia, while Sarmiento is in No. 7 with 17 points. Only the top four teams advance to the next round of the campaign, meaning Sarmiento has a golden chance to put itself above its rival in the standings with a win on Thursday.

How to Watch Sarmiento vs. Defensa y Justicia Today:

Match Date: April 21, 2022

Match Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TyC Sports

Live Stream Sarmiento vs. Defensa y Justicia on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Defensa y Justicia is undefeated in its last two league outings with a win and a draw. The win was a 5-1 thrashing over Talleres de Córdoba thanks to goals from Carlos Rotondi, Hugo Fernández, Miguel Merentiel and Gabriel Alanís.

That dominant win was followed by a 1-1 draw at home against last-place Atlético Tucumán, where Merentiel got on the scoresheet again to secure the point for el Halcón.

Sarmiento will look to make it three in a row when the club hosts Defensa y Justicia at Eva Perón Stadium on Thursday in Argentine first division action.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
21
2022

Sarmiento vs. Defensa y Justicia

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
2:45
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

Burnley FC vs. Southampton FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
college soccer
Premier League

Burnley vs. Southampton Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Rafael Urbina4 minutes ago
Soccer Ball
Professional League Cup

Sarmiento vs. Defensa y Justicia Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Rafael Urbina4 minutes ago
BLUE JAYS
MLB

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Matthew Beighle1 hour ago
Apr 20, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Pete Alonso (20) scores a run during the eighth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 4/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) celebrates his RBI double in the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 4/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 20, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Pete Alonso (20) scores a run during the eighth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 4/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) celebrates his RBI double in the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 4/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Soccer

Levante UD vs. Sevilla FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy