Sarmiento vs. Defensa y Justicia Stream: Watch online, TV channel

How to Watch Sarmiento vs. Defensa y Justicia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The standings in the Argentine first division are heating up with just four matches left in the regular-season tournament. Three points separate No. 4 Defensa y Justicia from No. 8 Gimnasia, while Sarmiento is in No. 7 with 17 points. Only the top four teams advance to the next round of the campaign, meaning Sarmiento has a golden chance to put itself above its rival in the standings with a win on Thursday.
How to Watch Sarmiento vs. Defensa y Justicia Today:
Match Date: April 21, 2022
Match Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
TV Channel: TyC Sports
Live Stream Sarmiento vs. Defensa y Justicia on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
Defensa y Justicia is undefeated in its last two league outings with a win and a draw. The win was a 5-1 thrashing over Talleres de Córdoba thanks to goals from Carlos Rotondi, Hugo Fernández, Miguel Merentiel and Gabriel Alanís.
That dominant win was followed by a 1-1 draw at home against last-place Atlético Tucumán, where Merentiel got on the scoresheet again to secure the point for el Halcón.
Sarmiento will look to make it three in a row when the club hosts Defensa y Justicia at Eva Perón Stadium on Thursday in Argentine first division action.
