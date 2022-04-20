Skip to main content

How to Watch Talleres (C) vs. River Plate: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Talleres (C) hosts River Plate in Argentine first division action on Wednesday in the city of Córdoba.

Historic Argentine club River Plate will look to make it six wins in a row in all competitions when they travel to Córdoba to face Talleres (C) on matchday 11 of the Primera División regular season. Los Millonarios are in second place in the Group A standings with 22 points while the hosts are in last with five.

How to Watch Talleres (C) vs. River Plate Today:

Match Date: April 20, 2022

Match Time: 5:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TyC Sports

Live Stream Talleres (C) vs. River Plate on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

River Plate's most recent outing was a league match against Banfield where the home team got ahead first following an error from goalkeeper Franco Armani. In the second half, though, Enzo Fernández and Matías Suárez got on the scoresheet to secure all three points for the visitors.

Marcelo Gallardo's men also won both of its 2022 Copa Libertadores matches to kick off the group stage campaign: 1-0 over Alianza Lima in Peru, followed by a 2-0 defeat of Fortaleza on Matchday 2, leaving River Plate in first place in Group F with six points.

River now travels to Córdoba to face a Talleres side that is looking for just its second win of the season after ten matches the Primera División tournament.

