Professional League Cup is in full swing as Talleres and Unión face off in Argentina.

Thursday's match between Talleres and Unión will be played at Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium, Cordoba city, Argentina. The match is a part of the Professional League Cup and is the second of 14 matches for the teams. Talleres Cordoba won its last meeting 3-0.

How to Watch Talleres (C) vs. Unión (SF) Today:

Match Date: Feb. 17, 2022

Match Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

TV: TyC Sports

Live Stream Talleres (C) vs. Unión (SF) on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Unión won its first match of the Argentine Primera Division 1-0 against River Plate with the lone goal scored by Mauro Luna. S. Moyano recorded the shutout for Unión with seven shots and two on target. They have won three of its last four matches dating back to November.

Talleres Cordoba lost its first matchday to Platense 1-0 with the winning goal coming in injury time of the match. G. Herrera gave up the lone goal of the match while making one other save with eight total shots. This brought the losing streak to five games for the club.

Unión is certainly favored to win this matchup based on the unsuccessful season Talleres has been displaying.

Regional restrictions may apply.