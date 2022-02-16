Skip to main content

How to Watch Tigre vs. Central Córdoba (SE): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tigre are favored to win against Central Cordoba in the teams' first match since 2018 in this Professional League Cup matchup.

In this first phase, Matchday 2 of 14, Tigre takes on Central Cordoba. The two teams have not played each other since Aug. 4, 2018, when Cordoba won 2-0 in the Round of 32 of the Copa Argentina. Tigre is new to the Primera Division after winning the Primera Nacional Division last season.

How to Watch Tigre vs. Central Córdoba Today:

Match Date: Feb 16, 2022

Match Time: 2:50 p.m. ET

TV: TyC Sports

Live Stream Tigre vs. Central Córdoba on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Cordoba won their first match of the first phase when they defeated Barracas Central 3-1. Scoring for them was Renzo Lopez (4’), Abel Arganaraz (86’), and Silvio Alehandro Martinez (90+2’). Barracas Central's goal came at the 89th minute with Christopher Toselli in goal.

Tigre played to a draw in their opening match against Godoy Cruz 1-1 with Lucas Blondel scoring in the 36th minute. Tigre gave up the tying goal three minutes into second-half stoppage time when Godoy Cruz had gone down a player due to a red card two minutes earlier. Gonzalo Marinelli was the goalkeeper, defending 13 shots with four on target. 

Central Cordoba won promotion in 2019 winning by a 5-3 shootout to put them back in the top division for the first time in 48 years.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
16
2022

Tigre vs. Central Córdoba

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
2:50
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
