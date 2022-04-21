Tucumán vs. Argentinos Juniors Stream: Watch online, TV channel

How to Watch Atlético Tucumán vs. Argentinos Juniors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
With just the top four teams in the first division standings advancing to the tournament's second round, Argentinos Juniors is officially in must-win mode with five matches left in the regular season. The club is currently No. 5 in the standings, just one point below No. 4 Defensa y Justicia. Atlético Tucumán, a club looking for its second win of the campaign, hosts Argentinos Juniors at Monumental José Fierro Stadium on Thursday.
How to Watch Atlético Tucumán vs. Argentinos Juniors Today:
Match Date: April 21, 2022
Match Time: 5:15 p.m. ET
TV Channel: TyC Sports
Live Stream Atlético Tucumán vs. Argentinos Juniors on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
Argentinos Juniors has suffered just one loss in its last four league outings, with that defeat being a thrilling 4-2 finish against River Plate. That match was followed by the club's most recent outing, a 2-1 home win over Talleres de Córdoba on Sunday, and Gabriel Ávalos got on the scoresheet for the second match in a row to help secure all three points for the hosts.
Atlético Tucumán hasn't won a league match since March 1, a 1-0 finish over Patronato thanks to a Federico Andrada goal. Argentinos Juniors will look to make it four wins in five matches when it travels to Atlético Tucumán Argentine first division battle.
Regional restrictions may apply.