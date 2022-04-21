Tucumán vs. Argentinos Juniors Stream: Watch online, TV channel

Top four hopeful Argentinos Juniors travels to face last-place Atlético Tucumán in the Argentine first division tournament on Thursday.

With just the top four teams in the first division standings advancing to the tournament's second round, Argentinos Juniors is officially in must-win mode with five matches left in the regular season. The club is currently No. 5 in the standings, just one point below No. 4 Defensa y Justicia. Atlético Tucumán, a club looking for its second win of the campaign, hosts Argentinos Juniors at Monumental José Fierro Stadium on Thursday.

Argentinos Juniors has suffered just one loss in its last four league outings, with that defeat being a thrilling 4-2 finish against River Plate. That match was followed by the club's most recent outing, a 2-1 home win over Talleres de Córdoba on Sunday, and Gabriel Ávalos got on the scoresheet for the second match in a row to help secure all three points for the hosts.

Atlético Tucumán hasn't won a league match since March 1, a 1-0 finish over Patronato thanks to a Federico Andrada goal. Argentinos Juniors will look to make it four wins in five matches when it travels to Atlético Tucumán Argentine first division battle.

