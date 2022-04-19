Unión vs. San Lorenzo Stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Unión vs. San Lorenzo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Argentine first division tournament continues on Tuesday when Unión hosts San Lorenzo.

After just one win in its first 10 league matches and crashing out of the first round of the 2022 Argentine Cup, San Lorenzo parted ways with head coach Pedro Troglio and temporarily appointed Fernando Berón. The club travels to Santa Fe to face Unión, with the hosts coming off a defeat to conference-leader Racing.

How to Watch Unión (SF) vs. San Lorenzo Today:

Match Date: April 19, 2022

Match Time: 3:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TyC Sports

Live Stream Unión (SF) vs. San Lorenzo on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The loss in Avellaneda to Racing snapped a three-match unbeaten run for Unión in all competitions with two wins and a draw in that span. The defeat left the club No. 5 in Group A with 17 points, just one point below No. 4 Defensa y Justicia.

San Lorenzo, meanwhile, will look for its second win of the season when it travels to Santa Fe to face Unión at 15 de Abril Stadium. Los Cuervos' only win of the season was on March 12, a 1-0 finish over Talleres de Córdoba thanks to a goal from Yeison Gordillo in the first half.

Regional restrictions may apply.

