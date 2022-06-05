The PWBA St. Petersburg-Clearwater Open wrapped up qualifying and is ready to crown a champion on Sunday.

The PWBA St. Petersburg-Clearwater Open wraps up its final day of action from Seminole Lanes in Seminole, Florida, with the best women’s bowlers in the world looking to take home the championship. This event can feature up to 150 competitors all looking to move on and show the world their skill but then ends with the final five players advancing to the stepladder finals to compete for the finals here today.

How to Watch PWBA St. Petersburg- Clearwater Open today:

Game Date: June 5, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Breanna Clemmer rebounded yesterday after a loss at the PWBA Rockford Open in a great match with Stefani Johnson:

Those final five bowlers will be led by top-seeded Clemmer (Clover, South Carolina), who earned that spot this week with her play after trading it with one of her competitors throughout the week.

The rest of the field features Diana Zavjalova of Latvia, Jordan Richard of Maumee, Ohio, Bryanna Coté of Tucson, Arizona and Verity Crawley of England.

Clemmer and Zavjalova have been jockeying and trading that top spot all week as the two have been on top of their game, but all of that does not matter now. Now they just have to step out onto their lanes and play their best here today for the win.

Who will come out on top today after a long, exciting week in the world of bowling between the PWBA and the PBA?

