The Tour Championship on Sunday evening is the final event and third major of the 2021 PWBA Tour season. It also marks the conclusion of the PWBA Fall Classic Series.

Bryanna Coté averaged more than 243 for her final eight games of match play Saturday to earn the top seed for Sunday's stepladder finals. Coté is looking to secure her first major championship, a $50,000 top prize and the 2021 PWBA Player of the Year award.

How to Watch PWBA Bowling, Tour Championship Today:

Match Date: Oct. 31, 2021

Match Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBSSN

Live stream PWBA Bowling, Tour Championship on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Coté was the top qualifier for the all-match-play Tour Championship, which used the combined qualifying totals from the Reno Classic and Pepsi Classic (24 games) to determine the 24 athletes advancing to the season-ending major.

The Championship includes women from across the country and internationally. Coté will be joined in the stepladder by Shannon Pluhowsky (6,026), Latvia's Diana Zavjalova (5,853), Stephanie Zavala (5,768), and Shannon O'Keefe.

Zavala, a three-time winner on the PWBA Tour this year, secured her spot as top rookie earlier in the week at the Pepsi Classic. O'Keefe, the two-time reigning PWBA Player of the Year, can win the award for the third consecutive season if she finishes in fourth place or higher and Coté finishes in second place.