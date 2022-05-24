PWBA Bowling, USBC Queens stream: Watch online, TV channel

The first major tournament of the 2022 PWBA Tour starts with the USBC Queens that crowns a champion today.

Addison, Illinois has played host to the PWBA this week as the first significant event of the season; the USBC Queens started back on May 18 and will finish up today with the final day of action. This is the first major on the bowing calendar and starts the actual season. The event began with 250 competitors looking to win the first major of the season, with only a few in real contention entering the final day today.

How to Watch PWBA Bowling, USBC Queens today:

Game Date: May 24, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Watch PWBA Bowling, USBC Queens online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The final day of the USBC Queens tournament, the first major on the 2022 PWBA Bowling calendar, wraps up today.

This event features three five-game rounds of bowling for qualifying and determining the 64-member tournament bracket, which then shifts to double elimination.

The rounds will feature the best two out of three matches in the tournament bracket to advance each round.

Last year's champion, Julia Bond, is in the field and will look to win the tournament for the second straight win, which had not happened since 1981 and 1982, when Katsuko Sugimoto won back to back, immediately after Donna Adamek won back-to-back.

This event was not held in 2020 due to the pandemic but is back in full swing after last year and for this year's tournament.

Today will end the action and crown the first major winner of the 2022 season for the PWBA Bowling season and build momentum for the rest of the season going forward.

Regional restrictions may apply.