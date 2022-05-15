How to Watch PWBA Rockford Open Finals

The Rockford Open is down to the stepladder finals on Sunday live from The Cherry Bowl in Rockford, Illinois.

After four days and 24 games, the Rockford Open is down to five bowlers who will compete in the stepladder finals on Sunday at The Cherry Bowl.

How to Watch the PWBA Rockford Open Finals Today:

Match Date: May 15, 2022

Match Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the PWBA Rockford Open Finals: Start with a 7-day free trial

Liz Kuhlkin grabbed the top seed and will only need to win one game to claim the title. Kuhlkin finished with a pin total of 5,354, just 20 pins better than Breanna Clemmer who came in second place.

Clemmer seemed to be in control coming into the final day of qualifying but stumbled in games three and four on Saturday and then gave up the lead in the last game when Kuhlkin beat her by 24 pins.

Clemmer could still get her chance at redemption though as she needs to win just one match to get to the finals and a one-on-one match with Kuhlkin.

Before we get to that, fifth-seeded Stefanie Johnson will face off against Shannon O'Keefe in the first match of the day.

The winner of that match will take on Kelly Kulick in the second match. Clemmer will be waiting for the winner of that match in the semifinals.

Clemmer and Kuhlkin are the favorites to claim the crown on Sunday, but one of the other three will look to make the long climb and get the upset win instead.

