Skip to main content

How to Watch PWBA U.S. Women's Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The second major title of the year is up for grabs on Tuesday night in the U.S. Women's Open

The U.S. Women's Open is down to the stepladder finals on Tuesday live from Kingpin’s Alley Family Fun Center in South Glens Falls, NY.

How to Watch the PWBA U.S. Women's Open Championship Today:

Match Date: June 21, 2022

Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live Stream the PWBA U.S. Women's Open Championship on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

The winner will take home the second major title of the 2022 Professional Women's Bowling Association Tour season, the event's coveted green jacket and iconic trophy, and the $60,000 top prize according to PWBA.com.

Danielle McEwan came out of the qualifying and match play as the number one seed and will have to win just one match to claim her second U.S. Women's Open. She won her first one back in 2019.

In the first stepladder match on Tuesday fifth seed Erin McCarthy will battle Shayna Ng. The two were separated by just 55 pins in qualifying and it should be a great match to start the day.

The winner will move on to take on third seed Shannon O'Keefe. The winner will then take on second-seeded Jordan Richard for their chance to take on McEwan for the championship.

McEwan has the easiest path to the championship needing just that one win, but these five were bunched up tightly in qualifying and any one of them could come away with the title on Tuesday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
21
2022

PWBA U.S. Women's Open Championship

TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 7, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera (24) greets left fielder Willi Castro (9) crossing home plate and scoring a run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Tigers at Red Sox

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
Jun 18, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Austin Slater (13) celebrates his solo home run with first baseman Wilmer Flores (right) against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Giants at Braves

By Alex Barth1 minute ago
May 31, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs relief pitcher David Robertson (R) celebrates with catcher Willson Contreras (L) after a win against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cubs at Pirates

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Atlanta Dream
WNBA

How to Watch Dallas Wings at Atlanta Dream

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
AUBURN
2022 Men's College World Series

How to Watch the College World Series: Arkansas vs Auburn in College Baseball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Apr 22, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) makes a save on Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid (97) during the third period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
entertainment

How to Watch 2022 NHL Awards

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Bowling Pins
PWBA Bowling

How to Watch PWBA U.S. Women's Open Championship

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Jun 18, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies designated hitter Charlie Blackmon (19) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two run home run against the San Diego Padres in the fifth inning at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 6/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Jun 18, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies designated hitter Charlie Blackmon (19) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two run home run against the San Diego Padres in the fifth inning at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 6/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy