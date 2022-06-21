How to Watch PWBA U.S. Women's Open Championship

The second major title of the year is up for grabs on Tuesday night in the U.S. Women's Open

The U.S. Women's Open is down to the stepladder finals on Tuesday live from Kingpin’s Alley Family Fun Center in South Glens Falls, NY.

Match Date: June 21, 2022

Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

The winner will take home the second major title of the 2022 Professional Women's Bowling Association Tour season, the event's coveted green jacket and iconic trophy, and the $60,000 top prize according to PWBA.com.

Danielle McEwan came out of the qualifying and match play as the number one seed and will have to win just one match to claim her second U.S. Women's Open. She won her first one back in 2019.

In the first stepladder match on Tuesday fifth seed Erin McCarthy will battle Shayna Ng. The two were separated by just 55 pins in qualifying and it should be a great match to start the day.

The winner will move on to take on third seed Shannon O'Keefe. The winner will then take on second-seeded Jordan Richard for their chance to take on McEwan for the championship.

McEwan has the easiest path to the championship needing just that one win, but these five were bunched up tightly in qualifying and any one of them could come away with the title on Tuesday.

