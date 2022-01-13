How to Watch Roberto Clemente Professional Baseball League Semifinals: Cangrejeros de Santurce at Criollos de Caguas

The Cangrejeros de Santurce look to make it to the finals with a win over Criollos de Caguas.

The Semifinal B of the Roberto Clemente Professional Baseball League is heating up between the Cangrejeros de Santurce at Criollos de Caguas. The third seed Cangrejeros hold a 3-2 series lead over the second seed Criollos after Santurce won yesterday 4-2 in Game 5. They have a chance to make the Finals if they win this game so it's a must-watch potential clincher. Will Caguas defend home turf and extend the series?

How to Watch Semifinals: Cangrejeros de Santurce at Criollos de Caguas:

Game Date: Jan. 13, 2021

Game Time: 6 p.m. EST

TV Channel: FOX Sports 2

You can live stream the Cangrejeros de Santurce at Criollos de Caguas game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Whoever wins this series will join the No. 1 seed Indios de Mayagüez in the Finals. They displayed yesterday why they earned that top spot as they dominated the Semifinal A beating the Gigantes de Carolina in the series 4-1 with a 6-2 victory yesterday.

The Cangrejeros de Santurce have a long tradition in Puerto Rico. Santurce is a barrio in the capital of San Juan and the team was founded in 1938. They have more than 2000 victories which is the most in Puerto Rican baseball. They have 16 league championships and five Caribbean Series championships. Their most recent league championship was not too long ago at all in the 2019-20 season.

The Criollos de Caguas are the lower seed but it is quite difficult to call them the underdogs since they are the defending league champions in 2021. Founded also in 1938, they won back-to-back titles in the Caribbean Series in 2017 and 2018 and have 19 league championships of their own. While they'll need to rally, this is truly anyone's semifinal to see who will join Mayagüez in the Finals.

Regional restrictions may apply.