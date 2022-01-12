How to Watch Indios de Mayagüez at Gigantes de Carolina

The top-seeded Indios de Mayagüez looks to clinch the series over the Gigantes de Carolina move on to the Finals of the Roberto Clemente Professional Baseball League.

The Roberto Clemente Professional Baseball League semifinals are underway and the Indios de Mayaguez take on the Gigantes de Carolina are going into Game 5 of their series. This is the main league in Puerto Rico where some of the best major league talent is from and is a great chance to see potentially the future of the sport.

How to Watch Semifinals: Indios de Mayagüez at Gigantes de Carolina:

Game Date: Jan. 12, 2021

Game Time: 6 p.m. EST

TV Channel: FOX Sports 2

This game will take place in the Roberto Clemente Stadium, which is the home of the Gigantes. The Pittsburgh Pirates and philanthropic legend is from Carolina, Puerto Ricom which is right outside of the capital San Juan.

The Gigantes have an opportunity at their first league championship since 2007. They entered this league in 2000. Mayagüez has, on the other hand, has a deep history of playing in Puerto Rico dating back to 1938. They have 18 league championships and won two Caribbean World Series. They are trying to win their first league championship since 2014.

Mayagüez has a good shot of making it to the finals that will take place between Jan. 14 through Jan. 22nd. They are the No. 1 seed of all of the remaining teams. They have the advantage over Carolina even though they lost 5-3 in Game 3, they still held a 2-1 advantage in the series. They bounced back in a big way taking a 3-1 series advantage beating the Gigantes 5-2 yesterday.

Will this be the game they clinch the series and move on to the Serie del Caribe?

