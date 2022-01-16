Skip to main content

How to Watch Roberto Clemente Professional Baseball League Finals: Criollos de Caguas at Indios de Mayagüez: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Game 2 of the Roberto Clemente Professional Baseball League Finals has the Indios de Mayagüez looking to even the series against Criollos de Caguas.

The Roberto Clemente Professional Baseball Finals are all set, as the Indios de Mayagüez took care of business 4-1 in the semifinals against Gigantes de Carolina. The Criollos de Caguas beat the Cangrejeros de Santurce 4-2 in the Semifinal B to set this stage. While Criollos is the third seed and technically the underdog in this final, they are the defending league champions for their 19th title, which is the most in Puerto Rican League history. 

How to Watch Criollos de Caguas at Indios de Mayagüez Today:

Game Date: Jan. 16, 2021

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Live stream the Criollos de Caguas at Indios de Mayagüez game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

These two teams have met 13 times in the finals. These two have a long history of meeting in the championship round as they first met in 1947-48 season and most recently met last season. Mayagüez looks to get revenge this time around, but it first has to bounce back from the series opener, as Caguas won 2-1. 

A big part of the success of the Criollos is Roberto Enriquez, who was named the 2021-22 Roberto Clemente Award winner for the best player in the league. The 24 year-old recently signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks last month. He will be presented with the award during Game 2 tonight at Estadio Yldefonso Solá Morales, which is the home stadium of the Caguas. Can Mayagüez rally and get back in this series on the road? 

