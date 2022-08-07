How to Watch the PBR Outlaw Days: Day 3: Stream Bullriding Live, TV Channel

The Pro Bull Riding Tour is in Kansas City, MO this weekend for the PBR Outlaw Days live from the T-Mobile Center. The top riders in the world are in town competing in team games looking to rise up the standings. The Arizona Ridge Riders and Missouri Thunder come into Sunday's action with a 3-1 record to lead the standings. The Carolina Cowboys and Nashville Stampede are both right behind the two teams at 2-2. Four teams, the Austin Gamblers, Oklahoma Freedom, Texas Rattlers and Kansas City Outlaws, are tied for the bottom at 1-3 and are needing a win on Sunday.

How to Watch PBR Outlaw Days Today:

Event Date: Aug. 7, 2022

Event Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

This is the third and final day of the Outlaw Days and it has been a huge success for the bull riding community and its fans. The weekend has been filled with great riding and concerts and is a must-watch if you are a fan.

Sunday four more games will take place with the top teams Ridge Riders and Thunder competing in the last two games of the day.

