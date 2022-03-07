RodeoHouston continues on Monday with the second event of Super Series III.

How to Watch RodeoHouston Super Series III: Round 2 today:

Event Date: March 7, 2022

Event Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

Watch RodeoHouston Super Series III: Round 2 online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

RodeoHouston—also known as the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo—is the largest rodeo in the world and is held at NRG Stadium in Houston. RodeoHouston is the city's biggest event, with over 2 million people attending each year.

This year marks the 90th anniversary of RodeoHouston and a return for the event after it wasn't held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans in Houston will be treated to a Luke Bryan concert following the event, but anyone with MSG+ can catch the rodeo itself.

The rodeo events are part of the Super Series, a 19-day tournament that will see event champions crowned in bareback riding, bull riding, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, tie-down roping, team roping and women’s barrel racing following the end of RodeoHouston.

On Monday, Riley Pruitt won in tie-down roping, Logan Patterson in bareback riding, Coburn Bradshaw in saddle bronc, Kyle Irwin in steer wrestling, Paige Jones in barrel racing and Blaine Beaty in bull riding.

Regional restrictions may apply.