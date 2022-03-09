Get ready for an exciting day of competition in the RodeoHouston Super Series IV on Wednesday.

In Round 1 of the RodeoHouston Super Series IV, eight different events will take place on Wednesday. Those events include: tie-down roping, team roping, bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, barrel racing, breakaway roping and bull riding to finish out the day. Every event has eight competitors.

How to Watch: RodeoHouston Super Series IV: Round 1

Date: March 9, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Live stream RodeoHouston Super Series IV: Round 1 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Taking part in the tie-down roping is Marcos Costa, Shane Hanchey, Tuf Case Cooper, Justin Smith, Kincade Henry, Baeu Cooper, Quade Hiatt and Cory Solomon.

In the most exciting competition of the night, bull riding with have Aaron Williams, Laramie Mosley, Jordan Wacey Spears, Parker Breding, Creek Young, Chance Schott, Trey Benton III and Ruger Piva.

The eight competitors taking place in bareback riding are R.C. Landingham, Austin Foss, Chad Rutherford, Tim O'Connell, Cole Franks, Tanner Aus, Cole Reiner and Leighton Berry.

In saddle bronc riding, Sterling Crawley, Sage Newman, Spencer Wright, Ryder Wright, Chase brooks, Shorty Garrett, Wyatt Casper and Logan Cook are all competing

In steer wrestling, Dalton Masset, Stockton Graves, Curtis Cassidy, Tyler Waguespack, Payden McIntyre, Jesse Brown, Tucker Allen and Will Lummus are all competing

The two female events of the night include breakaway roping and barrel racing.

Regional restrictions may apply.