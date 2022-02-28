Skip to main content

How to Watch RodeoHouston Super Series: Round 1: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo begins on Monday.

RodeoHouston begins Monday with the first event of the Super Series.

How to Watch RodeoHouston Super Series: Round 1 today:

Event Date: Feb. 28, 2022

Event Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

Watch RodeoHouston Super Series: Round 1 online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

RodeoHouston—also known as the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo—is the largest rodeo in the world and is held at NRG Stadium in Houston. RodeoHouston is the city's biggest event, with over 2,000,000 people annually attending.

This year marks the 90th anniversary of RodeoHouston and a return for the event after it wasn't held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans in Houston will be treated to a Cody Johnson concert following the event, but anyone with MSG+ can catch the rodeo itself.

RodeoHouston features a variety of events. There's bull riding, of course, but there's also tie-down roping, bareback riding, team roping, saddle bronc, steer wrestling, barrel racing and breakaway roping.

The rodeo events are part of the Super Series, a 19-day tournament that will see event champions crowned in bareback riding, bull riding, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, tie-down roping, team roping and women’s barrel racing following the end of RodeoHouston. 

