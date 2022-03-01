Skip to main content

How to Watch RodeoHouston Super Series: Round 2: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo continues on Tuesday.

RodeoHouston continues on Tuesday with the second event of the Super Series.

How to Watch RodeoHouston Super Series: Round 2 today:

Event Date: March 1, 2022

Event Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

Watch RodeoHouston Super Series: Round 2 online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

RodeoHouston—also known as the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo—is the largest rodeo in the world and is held at NRG Stadium in Houston. RodeoHouston is the city's biggest event, with over 2,000,000 people annually attending.

This year marks the 90th anniversary of RodeoHouston and a return for the event after it wasn't held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans in Houston will be treated to a Keith Urban concert following the event, but anyone with MSG+ can catch the rodeo itself.

The rodeo events are part of the Super Series, a 19-day tournament that will see event champions crowned in bareback riding, bull riding, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, tie-down roping, team roping and women’s barrel racing following the end of RodeoHouston.

Monday's winners were John Douch (tie-down roping), Jesse Pope (bareback riding), Lefty Holman (saddle bronc), Tanner Brunner (steer wrestling), Jordon Briggs (barrel racing) and Ky Hamilton (bull riding). Hamilton scored an 88.0 on Monday while riding Rubicon.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
1
2022

RodeoHouston Super Series: Round 2

TV CHANNEL: MSG+
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 23, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. (8) drives around New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Clippers vs. Rockets

By Kristofer Habbas
2 minutes ago
Jan 16, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors k11 Klay Thompson (11) dribbles around Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) in the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Warriors vs. Timberwolves

By Kristofer Habbas
2 minutes ago
Rodeo
Rodeo

How to Watch RodeoHouston Super Series: Round 2

By Justin Carter
2 minutes ago
Jan 22, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) shoots over Syracuse Orange forward Jimmy Boeheim (0) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Duke at Pitt in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
2 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) celebrates with defenseman Shea Theodore (27) and center Jack Eichel (9) after scoring a goal against the Colorado Avalanche during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
14 minutes ago
Feb 25, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) celebrates with Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) and Chicago Blackhawks left wing Brandon Hagel (38) after Kane scores a goal against the New Jersey Devils during the second period at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
15 minutes ago
Feb 24, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) skates with the puck while being defended by San Jose Sharks center Nick Bonino (13) during the third period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
15 minutes ago
Feb 15, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the New Jersey Devils during the third period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
15 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) skates with the puck against the Calgary Flames during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
16 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy