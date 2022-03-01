RodeoHouston continues on Tuesday with the second event of the Super Series.

How to Watch RodeoHouston Super Series: Round 2 today:

Event Date: March 1, 2022

Event Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

RodeoHouston—also known as the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo—is the largest rodeo in the world and is held at NRG Stadium in Houston. RodeoHouston is the city's biggest event, with over 2,000,000 people annually attending.

This year marks the 90th anniversary of RodeoHouston and a return for the event after it wasn't held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans in Houston will be treated to a Keith Urban concert following the event, but anyone with MSG+ can catch the rodeo itself.

The rodeo events are part of the Super Series, a 19-day tournament that will see event champions crowned in bareback riding, bull riding, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, tie-down roping, team roping and women’s barrel racing following the end of RodeoHouston.

Monday's winners were John Douch (tie-down roping), Jesse Pope (bareback riding), Lefty Holman (saddle bronc), Tanner Brunner (steer wrestling), Jordon Briggs (barrel racing) and Ky Hamilton (bull riding). Hamilton scored an 88.0 on Monday while riding Rubicon.

Regional restrictions may apply.