How to Watch Women's Rodeo World Championship

The three-day Women’s World Championship comes to an end with a champion crowned today in rodeo action.

The world of bull-riding and rodeo has been on full display over the past three days with the men and women showcasing their skills. The women’s world championship comes to a conclusion today with the best riders taking on the competition are set to be crowned as the best all-around riders in their field and take home the grand prize.

How to Watch Women's World Championship today:

Game Date: May 18, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Three years ago, a young Najiah Knight took the headlines and hearts of the rodeo world as she aspired to be the first women’s bull-rider:

Through the first three days, Jimmi Jo Montera from Colorado is the leader in total all-around points. She has 7,243.25 points with a quality lead over the field, but one rider is not too far behind.

She has dominated in heeling points and added more to her lead with heading points while most other riders are a collection of points from those two categories, as well as barrel-racing points and breakaway-roping points.

Not too far back in second place is Jackie Crawford from Texas with 6,999.75 points overall.

She has a monster lead over the field (+1,119.25) leaving this final day and the championship to be decided between two riders.

Every rider in the top 17 in points through yesterday are from Texas, other than the leader Montera and Megan Gunter (Idaho), who is in 12th place overall.

Today will showcase the final events and opportunities to gain points, climb the leaderboard and grow their legacy in the sport of bull-riding.

